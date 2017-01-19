Belton man is killed

A Belton man died early this morning in a single-vehicle wreck near Hickory Tavern.

Authorities identified the victim as Johnny Dewayne Williams, 45, of 239 Southern Road, Belton. He crashed a 1998 Lexus on Hwy 76, was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle, dying at the scene. He died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The wreck happened at 12:50 am today (Jan. 19) five miles west of Laurens. The vehicle Williams was driving went off the left side of the road, and hit an embankment and a tree, a report said.