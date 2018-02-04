Beer at festivals - A City Council Decision

UPDATE: Unanimous approval by council, 7-0 vote: The Clinton City Council takes the first step in allowing beer to be sold at festivals and events in the city.

First reading of an amendment to the events ordinance is on the Clinton City Council agenda - 6 pm meeting in the council chambers of the MS Municipal Building. This is not a public hearing for the beer-at-festivals ordinance, but the council accepts public comments at the beginning of the meeting, register before the meeting starts.

The council also will conduct a Public Hearing about a $20 per year public works fee. The fee ordinance says the fee will be charged "to each owner of Real Property for each tax parcel constituting Real Property." Council has been told the money will go into an account to fix city streets, but the ordinance allows the money to be spent on 4 types of work within the public works department and city government.

Clinton City Council also will consider 3 annexations and residential zoning requests: Presbyterian College makes the request that its 2 acre, 3.7 acre and 0.4 acre parcels adjacent to the college be annexed into the corporate city limits and zoned to Low Density Residential. This is the zoning classification for the rest of the college campus. In addition to residential, government buildings, schools and parks are appropriate uses for the Low Density, Residential District.

In the events ordinance, under "food, beverage and litter control," the beer-at-festivals provision will have 2 provisions, including 9 requirements within provision b - no concealed weapons permit carries nor weapons are allowed in the alcohol area of an event. The event sponsor will be required to provide adequate security. Provision a states, "No glass containers or cans will be permitted on city property or streets. Beverages must be served (in) clear plastic containers."

"All participants consuming alcohol must wear an armband to identify that they are of legal drinking age (21 years)," a section of Provision b says. "All alcohol sales must end 30 minutes before the permittee's ABC license expires or the conclusion of the event, which ever comes first."

Another part of Provision b states, "Restaurants inside of the event barricades can serve beer and wine on the sidewalks during events, in clear plastic containers. Patrons are not allowed to leave the area with the beverage and must be wearing an arm band as proof of ID."

The city can revoke an alcohol-serving permit at an event if participants are/have "obnoxious, loud, abusive, or other inappropriate behavior ..." or if there is "excessive" consumption of alcohol.

If the measure passes first reading tonight, it could become effective on second reading - the next Clinton City Council regularly scheduled meeting will be May 7. The next City of Clinton festival is May 18 and 19 - Rhythm on the Rails.