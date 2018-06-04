Bed race interest meeting & memorial service are planned

SAVE THE DATES: RACING TO GIVE LAURENS COUNTY CHILDREN A PLACE TO LAY THEIR HEAD - INTEREST MEETING

While homelessness is often associated with adults, many children are impacted by this issue as well. Statistics show that, on average, 40% of a community’s population are families with children.

Because Family Promise of Laurens County believes that no child should be homeless, they are planning their first ever “Race for Rest” to give children a place to lay their head and help end homelessness in Laurens County.

The Bed Race will gather teams of colleagues, family members, friends and others to build mock beds that can be raced down a city street.

Trophies will be awarded for the fastest bed (overall and by category), funniest bed, most original design, along with a merit award for fundraising. Imagine representatives of District 55 racing against District 56? Members of PC’s Alpha Sigma Pi fraternity trying to outrace brothers from Pi Kappa Phi? Congregants from Broad Street United Methodist Church in Clinton battling it out against a team from First Baptist Church in Laurens?

Volunteers are needed to plan and coordinate the race. Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more is invited to a meeting on Tuesday, April 17, at 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Broad St., Clinton.

Family Promise of Laurens County is currently developing partnerships with other local community organizations to provide shelter, meals, and supportive services to homeless families with children under age 18. The model of Family Promise is for host churches to provide overnight accommodations for guest families in their own facilities on a weekly rotation, with other services provided at a day center in Laurens.

Family Promise of Laurens County is a 501(c)3 nonprofit independently affiliated with a national entity comprised of over 200 affiliates in 42 states.

First Baptist Clinton to Host Community Gathering for Pregnancy and Infant Loss

In our community, there are many parents who have experienced pregnancy loss but feel they must silently grieve on their own. The grief of losing a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth or even abortion is often misunderstood, undervalued, and unsupported in our society.

On May 6, at 2 p.m., First Baptist Church in Clinton will host a memorial service for parents who have experienced pregnancy or infancy loss.

This FREE event is for those who need and want to go through the process of healing and hope after such a devastating loss. Husbands and significant others are encouraged to attend. Guest speaker Emily Woods, author of “Splashes of Joy” blog, will share her own experiences with this loss.

First Baptist wants to acknowledge the babies in our church and community who were MADE by God, KNOWN by their parents and will be MADE KNOWN through remembering and honoring their short, but significant lives.

Refreshments and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Childcare will be provided for birth through 3-year-old children. R.S.V.P. to the church office (864) 833-2578. The church is located at 301 S. Broad St., Clinton.