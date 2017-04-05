Beaty case back to court

Defense attorneys for Michael Vernon Beaty Jr., of Clinton, and SC Attorney General's Office and other prosecutors want clarification about a SC Supreme Court affirmation of Beaty's murder conviction - and they are going back to court.

Beaty is serving a life without the possibility of parole in the June, 2013 murder of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Emily-Anna Asbill, also of Clinton. Beaty was convicted in January, 2015; the Supreme Court heard his appeal Oct. 19, 2016, and issued a ruling - affirming the conviction - Dec. 29, 2016. One justice dissented, in part, from the conviction affirmation.

The defense said 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo made mistakes in the presentation of the case to the jury - a charge that Stumbo vehemently denies. The defense said Presiding Judge Jeffrey Collins made a mistake when he told the jury in a greeting statement that their job was to "search for the truth." While not overturning the Beaty conviction, the Supreme Court ruled that from now forward, judges will not use that "search for the truth" language when addressing the jury.

The legal theory is, that "search for the truth" language shifts the burden of proof in finding a defendant "guilty beyond a reasonable doubt" away from the prosecution - and places that burden on the jury. That "burden-shifting" is not allowed by the U.S. Constitution.

The Beaty Defense and the attorneys that prosecuted the case both want clarification from the court regarding language allowed for judges - and whether or not the use of such "burden-shifting: language should be grounds to grant Beaty a new trial. Arguments about that clarification will be heard by the full South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday, June 15, 9:30 am hearing in Columbia.

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

Judges in South Carolina will no longer be able to tell juries that trials are “a search for the truth.”

It is a victory for criminal defense attorneys, but not for the man whose guilty verdict and sentence sent the matter to the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Michael Beaty, of Clinton, will not receive a new trial.

He was convicted in January, 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the June, 2013 strangulation death of his girlfriend, Emily-Anna Asbill, 19, of Clinton.

Beaty’s murder guilty verdict and sentence was appealed by his attorneys, Rauch Wise and Charles Grose of Greenwood. The appeal cited seven grounds for seeking a new trial, and the Supreme Court accepted two points for discussion. Oral arguments were presented to the court Oct. 19.

The Supreme Court’s Dec. 29 ruling says, “Appellant was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and received a life sentence. While we affirm his conviction and sentence, we find two of the issues he raises require discussion. Those two issues involve the trial judge’s use of certain terms in his opening remarks to the jury, and the content requirements of a divided closing arguments.”

Trial Judge Jeffrey Young should not have told the Beaty jury, in opening remarks, that the trial is “a search for the truth.” That language shifts the burden of proof away from the state, the justices ruled. The Beaty appeal decision was written by Chief Justice Costa Pleicones, and Justice John Cannon Few wrote a dissent to a portion of the court’s ruling.

“We instruct trial judges to omit any language, whether in remarks to the jury or in an instruction, which might have the effect of lessening the State’s burden of proof in a criminal case,” the opinion said.

The justices did not overturn the verdict and order a new trial for Beaty, because “although there was error here, our review of the entirety of the judge’s opening comments and the entire trial record convinces us that appellant has not shown prejudice from this error sufficient to warrant reversal.”

Justices also accepted for discussion the Beaty defense contention that Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo made an error in the closing remarks to the jury.

The Beaty defense said a new theory of how Asbill was strangled by Beaty in the late evening of June 29, 2013, in her car in the driveway of Beaty’s parents’ Calvert Avenue house in Clinton was introduced by Stumbo after the defense had its closing argument.

The majority of the SC Supreme Court ruled this was not reversible error in this case. However, it set a new directive in the way the prosecution and defense can present closing arguments. In the Beaty case, the State went first, closing on the law; the Defense followed with its one statement to the jury on its theory of the case; and the State went last explaining what its evidence showed about the case.

In the future, when that happens, the State will open on the law and the facts of the case, then the Defense will present its argument to the jury, and the State can address only the Defense theory of the case, as presented.

The party that goes first and last is “not permitted to raise new matters,” the court rules.

In some situations, the Defense can go first and last before the jury in closing arguments.

The ruling says, “We hold that in criminal cases tried after this opinion becomes final, if requested by the party with the right to second argument, the party with the right to open and close will be required to open in full on the law and the facts, and be limited in reply to addressing the other party’s argument and not permitted to raise new matters.”

Few dissented. He said the Supreme Court cannot make rules for future trials while deciding appeals. He said that can be done only through a process in the legislature.

Pleicones responded to the dissent. He said in this case, the court is exercising its right to restore the common law rule, that the party addressing the jury last cannot raise new matters in its argument.

“In most cases, of course,” Pleicones wrote, “our decision to correct an error of law becomes precedent that is binding on courts in the future.”

EA Asbill’s death is the motivating factor behind a proposed state law.

Supporters will ask the SC General Assembly to join 38 other states in making strangulation and suffocation a felony (now the act is a misdemeanor) in South Carolina. The bill has been introduced by State Sen. Katrina Shealy, of Lexington County.