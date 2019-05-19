Bear pays a visit

A bear has visited Clinton.

Facebook posting today say a bear roamed a back yard in the Caldwell St. area of Clinton. Jimmy Webb marked himself "safe from the bear". Others commented they had seen one beyond Ingles, Clinton, before, and a more recent sighting was at mm1 on I-385. They avoid human, but there is a mauling danger if provoked, someone responded. DNR officers are camped out to catch the visitor, other postings said (SC Department of Natural Resources).

Here's info about what to do:

https://www.humanesociety.org/resources/what-do-about-black-bears