Be on the watch

TORNADO "ON THE GROUND": Laurens County is under a tornado watch until 6 pm today. The City of Clinton's tornado warning horn was sounding about 3 pm.

A storm passed through Clinton about 3 pm - a tornado warning was in effect until 3:30 for Laurens and Union counties. People in Clinton picking up their kids from school had to wait on a lockdown to be lifted. Tornadic winds passed through Prosperity and Pomaria, south of Laurens County.

Newberry County Sheriff's Office:

A possible tornado passed over the area just outside Prosperity this afternoon.

There are several roads that will be closed for a while due to trees and power lines on the roads. Work in ongoing to clear the roads as quickly as possible. The majority of the property damage is located in the area of Cy Schumpert Road over to Mid Carolina High School. There are approximately 6 homes damaged ranging from minor to severe. There are no known injuries associated with the storm. Authorities say civilians should not enter the storm damaged area because of the downed power lines and debris.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for violent weather. A tornado warning means take shelter, immediately.

There is a chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms through this afternoon. A flash flood watch also is in effect, until 10 pm tonight. That means flooding could happen in heavy downpours.

Weather threats include damaging wind, hail and possibly a tornado, arriving first in southwestern North Carolina and northern Georgia. It will be cloudy Thursday with the chance of a shower - dry and nice conditions for Friday. High temps Saturday around 90, chance of isolated showers Sunday and Monday (the national Memorial Day holiday).