Be prepared to batten down the hatches - again



Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA **MICHAEL WILL BRING HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY WINDS TO THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CHESTER, LAURENS, UNION, UNION, AND YORK - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ABBEVILLE, ELBERT, AND GREENWOOD * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR CHESTER, LAURENS, UNION, UNION, AND YORK - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ABBEVILLE, ELBERT, AND GREENWOOD * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 580 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CHARLOTTE NC OR ABOUT 520 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG SC - 28.3N 86.5W - STORM INTENSITY 140 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 13 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE MICHAEL IS FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL AS A MAJOR HURRICANE NEAR PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA THIS AFTERNOON. MICHAEL IS FORECAST TO TRACK NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS GEORGIA AS A TROPICAL STORM, WITH THE CENTER OF THE CIRCULATION LIKELY PASSING NEAR AUGUSTA, GEORGIA AND COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA TOMORROW, THEN ON TO NEAR FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA BY THURSDAY EVENING. ALTHOUGH THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA CURRENTLY LOOK TO REMAIN ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF THE STORM AS IT PASSES, WINDY CONDITIONS AND VERY HEAVY RAINFALL WILL IMPACT PARTS OF THE AREA. THE GREATEST THREAT THAT MICHAEL WILL POSE FOR OUR AREA CURRENTLY APPEARS TO BE FLASH FLOODING. BASED ON THE MOST LIKELY TRACK OF THE STORM, THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 85. THE CHARLOTTE METROPOLITAN AREA IS AT PARTICULAR RISK OF FLASH FLOODING, DUE TO VERY HIGH RAINFALL RATES DEVELOPING TOMORROW ALONG WITH EXCESSIVE URBAN RUNOFF. AREAS THAT FLOODED DURING HEAVY RAINFALL LAST MONTH WITH FLORENCE MAY FLOOD AGAIN DURING MICHAEL. WINDS WILL PICK UP IN SPEED OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AND PEAK DURING THE DAY TOMORROW. A FEW TROPICAL-STORM FORCE GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE. THERE IS ALSO A RISK OF ISOLATED TORNADOES IN THE LOWER PIEDMONT DURING THIS TIME. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS IN THE EASTERN UPSTATE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT, INCLUDING CHARLOTTE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, ARROYOS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES. PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE WESTERN UPSTATE, NORTHEAST GEORGIA, AND THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * WIND: PREPARE FOR HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 85. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT. - MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE LAKELANDS OF GEORGIA AND SOUTH CAROLINA, AS WELL AS OTHER PARTS OF THE SOUTHERN UPSTATE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE AHEAD OF TIME. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING PRIOR TO DEPARTURE. SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PETS IN THE CAR, AND AVOID DISTRACTED DRIVING. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG SC AROUND 11 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.