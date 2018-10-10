Be prepared to batten down the hatches - again

THIS PRODUCT COVERS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA
**MICHAEL WILL BRING HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY WINDS TO THE WESTERN
CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CHESTER, LAURENS,
UNION, UNION, AND YORK
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ABBEVILLE, ELBERT,
AND GREENWOOD
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR CHESTER, LAURENS,
UNION, UNION, AND YORK
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ABBEVILLE, ELBERT,
AND GREENWOOD
* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 580 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CHARLOTTE NC OR ABOUT 520 MILES
SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG SC
- 28.3N 86.5W
- STORM INTENSITY 140 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 13 MPH
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
HURRICANE MICHAEL IS FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL AS A MAJOR HURRICANE
NEAR PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA THIS AFTERNOON. MICHAEL IS FORECAST TO TRACK
NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS GEORGIA AS A TROPICAL STORM, WITH THE CENTER OF
THE CIRCULATION LIKELY PASSING NEAR AUGUSTA, GEORGIA AND COLUMBIA,
SOUTH CAROLINA TOMORROW, THEN ON TO NEAR FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA
BY THURSDAY EVENING. ALTHOUGH THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST
GEORGIA CURRENTLY LOOK TO REMAIN ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF THE STORM AS
IT PASSES, WINDY CONDITIONS AND VERY HEAVY RAINFALL WILL IMPACT PARTS
OF THE AREA.
THE GREATEST THREAT THAT MICHAEL WILL POSE FOR OUR AREA CURRENTLY
APPEARS TO BE FLASH FLOODING. BASED ON THE MOST LIKELY TRACK OF THE
STORM, THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ALONG AND SOUTH
OF INTERSTATE 85. THE CHARLOTTE METROPOLITAN AREA IS AT PARTICULAR
RISK OF FLASH FLOODING, DUE TO VERY HIGH RAINFALL RATES DEVELOPING
TOMORROW ALONG WITH EXCESSIVE URBAN RUNOFF. AREAS THAT FLOODED DURING
HEAVY RAINFALL LAST MONTH WITH FLORENCE MAY FLOOD AGAIN DURING
MICHAEL.
WINDS WILL PICK UP IN SPEED OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AND PEAK DURING THE DAY
TOMORROW. A FEW TROPICAL-STORM FORCE GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE. THERE IS ALSO
A RISK OF ISOLATED TORNADOES IN THE LOWER PIEDMONT DURING THIS TIME.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT
IMPACTS IN THE EASTERN UPSTATE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA
PIEDMONT, INCLUDING CHARLOTTE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND
RESCUES.
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER
CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY
IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS,
ARROYOS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW.
- FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS.
SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID
INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE
AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS
STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS
BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES.
PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE WESTERN UPSTATE, NORTHEAST GEORGIA, AND
THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA.
* WIND:
PREPARE FOR HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ALONG AND
SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 85. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:
- DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED
MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT.
- MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR
UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE
SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER.
- A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN
OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON
BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS.
- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.
ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO
IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED.
* TORNADOES:
PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS
THE LAKELANDS OF GEORGIA AND SOUTH CAROLINA, AS WELL AS OTHER PARTS
OF THE SOUTHERN UPSTATE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION
OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS.
- A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER
AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS
TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED,
LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES
KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS
PULLED FROM MOORINGS.
ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO
IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME
TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE
AHEAD OF TIME. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING PRIOR TO DEPARTURE.
SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PETS IN THE CAR, AND AVOID DISTRACTED DRIVING.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES
KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR
HOME OR BUSINESS.
WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE
EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING
WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE
CENTER OF THE STORM.
IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS
NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR
DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO
MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND.
THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS
TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV
- FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG
- FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG SC AROUND 11 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF
CONDITIONS WARRANT.
S.C. Remains in a State of Emergency for Effects from Hurricane Florence, Potential Impact from Hurricane Michael
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that the state of South Carolina remains in a state of emergency due to continued flooding from Hurricane Florence and potential impact from Hurricane Michael. Forecasters believe Hurricane Michael will weaken to a tropical storm after making landfall and should begin affecting the state Thursday.
A copy of the executive order extending the state of emergency can be found on the governor’s website.
"We know that Hurricane Michael is going to mean high winds in parts of the state and will bring the possibility of dangerous flash flooding along with it," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Team South Carolina is ready, but every South Carolinian needs to prepared to drive safely and listen to local officials’ direction regarding personal preparedness and potential impact to your areas."
"While we will not see the full force of Hurricane Michael the way Florida will, we could see gusty winds, rain, flash flooding and even tornadoes," S.C. Emergency Management Director Kim Stenson said. "Over the next day, it will be vital for everyone to be prepared to act if told to do so by your local public safety officials."
South Carolina residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should continue to monitor the official forecasts for Hurricane Michael coming from the National Hurricane Center. All official recommendations concerning personal safety will be based on the best available information from the NHC, local National Weather Service offices and in coordination with local and state public safety officials.
Residents should take the following safety precautions:
- Have a plan for where you will go if conditions become too unsafe to remain in your home.
- Create your emergency plan by visiting scemd.org or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.
- Have an emergency kit with items such as: bottled water, non-perishable food and flashlights with extra batteries. Refer to the preparedness checklists in the 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide.
- Include items for your pets in your emergency kit.
- Prepare your home or business by securing any items you have in your yard by taking them indoors.
- The probability of power outages is increased due to tropical storm force winds.
- Make sure you have some cash in case of power outages.
- Frequently monitor weather conditions and be aware that tornadoes are likely spawned during a hurricane or tropical storm.
- If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately. Take shelter immediately in a house or small building. If there is no basement, go to an interior room on the lowest level. Get under a sturdy table and cover your head. Stay there until the danger has passed.
- In a vehicle, trailer or mobile home, get out immediately and go to a more substantial structure. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in the nearest ditch and cover your head. Do not attempt to outdrive a tornado.
- Keep all of your important papers in a watertight bag.
- Check with your pharmacy to make sure all important medications are filled.
The path is projected to impact most of the state, with many counties under a tropical storm warning and flash flood watch. Residents should continue to monitor local media and official, verified social media accounts from public safety agencies for the latest information.
American Red Cross to Open Shelters as Michael Approaches South Carolina
North Charleston, S.C., October 10, 2018 – At the request of local emergency management partners, the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross will begin opening shelters as Hurricane Michael nears. We expect additional shelters to open today and will send information as details become available.
Here is the current list of planned openings, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 10:
- 3765 Leeds Avenue – North Charleston – Opening at noon
- First Baptist Church of Barnwell – 161 Allen Street, Barnwell, SC 29812 – Opening at 2 p.m.
Cots will be available at these shelters, but people are urged to bring important medications, pillows, additional blankets, hygiene items and other items for children or anyone with special needs.
To find an open shelter, people can download the free Red Cross Emergency App. It is available in app stores by searching for American Red Cross or by going to redcross.org/apps. Additional details will be posted on social media (Twitter: @RedCrossSC | Facebook: American Red Cross of South Carolina).
The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by storms and countless other crises by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.
Severe weather like Hurricane Michael often force the cancellation of blood drives and decrease donor turnout in affected areas. To meet the needs in these impacted areas and throughout the country, the Red Cross asks individuals to give blood. There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations right now. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
FACEBOOK: We saw people come together via social media to save lives and help each other during Hurricane Florence.
Wanted to share an update on some of the ways people are using Facebook to prepare for Hurricane Michael; please let me know if you have any questions:
Many Michael-related Facebook Groups have been created already. Of note,
We're also seeing people us Facebook Events to gather those preparing to stay put and create shelters in advance of the storm, like this one.
Finally, below my signature please find hurricane preparedness tips, best practices and data from Facebook to share with your readers/ viewers about how they can use Facebook to prepare for the hurricane.
Hurricane preparedness tips & data from Facebook
One of the best ways to prepare for hurricanes is to know what to do and where to find the latest information. And one of the easiest ways to do that is on social media. Facebook’sCrisis Response allows people affected by a crisis to tell friends they're safe, find or offer help and get the latest news and information.
Specifically, you can use Crisis Response to:
- Quickly let your loved ones know you’re safe and, if you know people near the affected area, you can also ask them to mark themselves safe.
- Connect with other people affected by crises to give or get resources like water, supplies or shelter from one another
- Find up-to-date information about a crisis from a variety of news sources.
- Donate or raise money to support those affected by crises.
Also, Today-In is a helpful place for people in those cities to stay connected to their community during the storm and see the latest local news on Hurricane Michael. Today-In is a Facebook surface for updates from local news Pages, community Pages, local groups, events and more. Currently available in 63 cities. (Video demo)
More people visit Crisis Response on Facebook during hurricanes than any other type of event:
- More than 9 million people have used Safety Check to let friends and family know they're safe following hurricanes.
- Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Matthew were among the top 10 crises where people used Safety Check to mark themselves as safe.
- More than 1.5 million people have joined groups related to hurricane relief efforts on Facebook.