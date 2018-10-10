Home / Breaking News / Be prepared to batten down the hatches - again

Be prepared to batten down the hatches - again

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 10:43am Vic MacDonald
National Weather Service
Lander Lowcountry Boil dinner cancelled due to expected heavy rains - Refunds to be issued GREENWOOD __ Due to heavy rains expected over the next few days across the state, Lander University is cancelling the Lowcountry Boil with Jazz event that was set to take place on Friday, Oct. 12. The outdoor dinner, which was a fundraiser to benefit the Lander Excellence Fund, will not be rescheduled. Ticket holders will be issued a refund. "We would like to thank everyone who purchased tickets or expressed interest in attending," commented Dennis Manley, executive director of Alumni Affairs. "While the fundraising event has been cancelled, donations are still being accepted for support of the Lander Excellence Fund." For more information, contact the Office of Alumni Affairs at (864) 388-8351. My Momma’s Kitchen Exhibit Opening DELAYED Greenwood - Due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Michael, the opening reception for My Momma’s Kitchen has been postponed until FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12, 5:30-7 pm. Celebrate the evolution of the kitchen and those who lovingly prepared food in the home throughout the years as The Museum opens its newest exhibit, My Momma’s Kitchen, on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12. A Greenwood Reads exhibit, My Momma’s Kitchen is inspired by the All Over but the Shoutin’ and The Best Cook in the World – Tales from My Momma’s Table by Pulitzer Prize winning author Rick Bragg. You’ll see a 1937 GE Monitor Top refrigerator, a 1935 Hotpoint stove, a Maytag wringer washing machine, vintage cookware, cookbooks, recipes, and much more. We invite you to come to the opening reception on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12 from 5:30-7:00 to sample some of our momma’s favorite recipes. The Museum is located at 106 Main Street, next door to the Greenwood Community Theatre. For more information, call 864-229-7093.

SCHOOL IS CANCELLED -- CLINTON IS UNDER A TROPICAL STORM WATCH w-Office of the Governor statement, Red Cross statement, Facebook statement

District 56 announced today (Oct. 10) that there will be NO SCHOOL tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 11 -- wind gusts are expected to exceed 35 mph and that is the legal limit to operate school buses. This cancellation will be made up on March 18.

As things stand now - barring extensive damage - there will be classes in District 56 on Friday, Oct. 12.

Statement - After having reviewed the latest weather information and having spoken with Laurens County Emergency Management, Laurens County School District 56 will not have school tomorrow, Thursday, October 11. Wind gusts are likely to exceed the 39 miles per hour threshold (that classifies it as a tropical storm). Busses cannot be on the road with wind gusts above 35 mph and preferably 30 miles per hour (for extended periods). There will also be NO GAMES tonight and there will be no activity after school hours tomorrow since we will be out of school. We will plan to be in school on Friday, October 12, since this is a fast moving storm. We will make up tomorrow's cancellation on Monday, March 18, 2019. Mark your calendars now that we will be in school on Monday, March 18, 2019. 

 
 
 

Weather Alert

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS TROPICAL STORM-FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE
SOMEWHERE WITHIN THIS AREA WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- CLINTON

* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: BELOW TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND
- PEAK WIND FORECAST: 10-20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH

- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: POTENTIAL FOR WIND 39 TO
57 MPH
- PLAN: PLAN FOR HAZARDOUS WIND OF EQUIVALENT TROPICAL STORM
FORCE DUE TO POSSIBLE FORECAST CHANGES IN TRACK, SIZE, OR
INTENSITY.
- PREPARE: REMAINING EFFORTS TO PROTECT PROPERTY SHOULD BE
COMPLETED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. PREPARE FOR LIMITED WIND
DAMAGE.
- ACT: MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER BEFORE THE WIND BECOMES HAZARDOUS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LIMITED
- DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED
MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT.
- MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR
UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES
ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN
OVER.
- A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN
URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING
CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS.
- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT
- PEAK RAINFALL AMOUNTS: ADDITIONAL 3-6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY
HIGHER AMOUNTS

- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: POTENTIAL FOR MODERATE
FLOODING RAIN
- PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR
MODERATE FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN. EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES
ARE POSSIBLE.
- PREPARE: CONSIDER PROTECTIVE ACTIONS IF YOU ARE IN AN AREA
VULNERABLE TO FLOODING.
- ACT: HEED ANY FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS. FAILURE TO TAKE
ACTION MAY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: SIGNIFICANT
- MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS
AND RESCUES.
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH
SWIFTER CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES,
ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS,
CREEKS, CANALS, ARROYOS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW.
- FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN
FOUNDATIONS. SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS
OF RAPID INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND
POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON
MOVING WATER AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW.
DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE
CLOSURES.

* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- SITUATION IS SOMEWHAT FAVORABLE FOR TORNADOES

- POTENTIAL THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: POTENTIAL FOR A FEW
TORNADOES
- PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR A
FEW TORNADOES.
- PREPARE: IF YOUR SHELTER IS PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO
TORNADOES, PREPARE TO RELOCATE TO SAFE SHELTER BEFORE
HAZARDOUS WEATHER ARRIVES.
- ACT: IF A TORNADO WARNING IS ISSUED, BE READY TO SHELTER
QUICKLY.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LIMITED
- THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE
EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS.
- A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH
POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS,
CHIMNEYS TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR
OVERTURNED, LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF,
SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN
OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS PULLED FROM MOORINGS.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- HTTP://SCEMD.ORG/PLANANDPREPARE


Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE BEFORE AND DURING THE
PASSAGE OF TROPICAL CYCLONE MICHAEL...

.AS MICHAEL APPROACHES FROM THE SOUTH TODAY, A STRENGTHENING
SOUTHEASTERLY FLOW OF MOISTURE WILL INCREASE THE POTENTIAL FOR
HEAVY RAIN ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE MOUNTAINS. THE MAIN AREA OF
HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL WILL THEN SPREAD NORTHEAST INTO
THE REGION LATE TONIGHT. THE THREAT FOR HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH
FLOODING WILL BE HIGHEST DURING THE DAY ON THURSDAY. THE STORM
WILL PASS QUICKLY, ENDING THE THREAT FROM WEST TO EAST LATE
TOMORROW AFTERNOON AND EVENING.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST GEORGIA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA, ELBERT
AND HART. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, ABBEVILLE, ANDERSON,
GREATER GREENVILLE, GREATER PICKENS, GREENVILLE MOUNTAINS,
GREENWOOD, LAURENS, PICKENS MOUNTAINS, SPARTANBURG, AND UNION.

* FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

* HEAVY RAIN ASSOCIATED WITH MICHAEL WILL SPREAD INTO THE AREA
BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING INTO TOMORROW AFTERNOON.
RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE, WITH THE HIGHEST
AMOUNTS NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT AND ACROSS THE AREA
SOUTHEAST OF A LINE FROM ELBERTON, GEORGIA, TO UNION, SOUTH
CAROLINA.

* THE HEAVY RAIN AND VERY HIGH RAINFALL RATES COULD PRODUCE
DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING ACROSS THE AREA. STREAMS AND CREEKS
ARE LIKELY TO RISE QUICKLY DURING THE HEAVY RAINFALL, AND
FLOOD NEARBY LOW-LYING AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.

&&


Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA

**MICHAEL WILL BRING HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY WINDS TO THE WESTERN
CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA**


NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CHESTER, LAURENS,
UNION, UNION, AND YORK
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ABBEVILLE, ELBERT,
AND GREENWOOD

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR CHESTER, LAURENS,
UNION, UNION, AND YORK
- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ABBEVILLE, ELBERT,
AND GREENWOOD

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 580 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CHARLOTTE NC OR ABOUT 520 MILES
SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG SC
- 28.3N 86.5W
- STORM INTENSITY 140 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 13 MPH


SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

HURRICANE MICHAEL IS FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL AS A MAJOR HURRICANE
NEAR PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA THIS AFTERNOON. MICHAEL IS FORECAST TO TRACK
NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS GEORGIA AS A TROPICAL STORM, WITH THE CENTER OF
THE CIRCULATION LIKELY PASSING NEAR AUGUSTA, GEORGIA AND COLUMBIA,
SOUTH CAROLINA TOMORROW, THEN ON TO NEAR FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA
BY THURSDAY EVENING. ALTHOUGH THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST
GEORGIA CURRENTLY LOOK TO REMAIN ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF THE STORM AS
IT PASSES, WINDY CONDITIONS AND VERY HEAVY RAINFALL WILL IMPACT PARTS
OF THE AREA.

THE GREATEST THREAT THAT MICHAEL WILL POSE FOR OUR AREA CURRENTLY
APPEARS TO BE FLASH FLOODING. BASED ON THE MOST LIKELY TRACK OF THE
STORM, THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ALONG AND SOUTH
OF INTERSTATE 85. THE CHARLOTTE METROPOLITAN AREA IS AT PARTICULAR
RISK OF FLASH FLOODING, DUE TO VERY HIGH RAINFALL RATES DEVELOPING
TOMORROW ALONG WITH EXCESSIVE URBAN RUNOFF. AREAS THAT FLOODED DURING
HEAVY RAINFALL LAST MONTH WITH FLORENCE MAY FLOOD AGAIN DURING
MICHAEL.

WINDS WILL PICK UP IN SPEED OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AND PEAK DURING THE DAY
TOMORROW. A FEW TROPICAL-STORM FORCE GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE. THERE IS ALSO
A RISK OF ISOLATED TORNADOES IN THE LOWER PIEDMONT DURING THIS TIME.


POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* FLOODING RAIN:
PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT
IMPACTS IN THE EASTERN UPSTATE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA
PIEDMONT, INCLUDING CHARLOTTE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- MODERATE RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT SEVERAL EVACUATIONS AND
RESCUES.
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY BECOME SWOLLEN WITH SWIFTER
CURRENTS AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY
IN USUALLY VULNERABLE SPOTS. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS,
ARROYOS, AND DITCHES OVERFLOW.
- FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER SOME STRUCTURES OR WEAKEN FOUNDATIONS.
SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE EXPANDED AREAS OF RAPID
INUNDATION AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE
AREAS. SOME STREETS AND PARKING LOTS TAKE ON MOVING WATER AS
STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. DRIVING CONDITIONS
BECOME HAZARDOUS. SOME ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES.

PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE WESTERN UPSTATE, NORTHEAST GEORGIA, AND
THE MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA.

* WIND:
PREPARE FOR HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ALONG AND
SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 85. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:
- DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED
MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT.
- MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR
UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE
SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER.
- A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN
OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON
BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS.
- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO
IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED.

* TORNADOES:
PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS
THE LAKELANDS OF GEORGIA AND SOUTH CAROLINA, AS WELL AS OTHER PARTS
OF THE SOUTHERN UPSTATE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION
OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS.
- A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER
AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS PEELED OFF BUILDINGS, CHIMNEYS
TOPPLED, MOBILE HOMES PUSHED OFF FOUNDATIONS OR OVERTURNED,
LARGE TREE TOPS AND BRANCHES SNAPPED OFF, SHALLOW-ROOTED TREES
KNOCKED OVER, MOVING VEHICLES BLOWN OFF ROADS, AND SMALL BOATS
PULLED FROM MOORINGS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NE GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO
IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------

* EVACUATIONS:

IF EVACUATING, LEAVE WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME
TO GET THERE. TAKE YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE
AHEAD OF TIME. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING PRIOR TO DEPARTURE.
SECURE LOOSE ITEMS AND PETS IN THE CAR, AND AVOID DISTRACTED DRIVING.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES
KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR
HOME OR BUSINESS.

WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE
EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING
WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE
CENTER OF THE STORM.

IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS
NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR
DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO
MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND.

THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS
TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV
- FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG
- FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG SC AROUND 11 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF
CONDITIONS WARRANT.
 

S.C. Remains in a State of Emergency for Effects from Hurricane Florence, Potential Impact from Hurricane Michael

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today announced that the state of South Carolina remains in a state of emergency due to continued flooding from Hurricane Florence and potential impact from Hurricane Michael. Forecasters believe Hurricane Michael will weaken to a tropical storm after making landfall and should begin affecting the state Thursday.

A copy of the executive order extending the state of emergency can be found on the governor’s website.

"We know that Hurricane Michael is going to mean high winds in parts of the state and will bring the possibility of dangerous flash flooding along with it," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Team South Carolina is ready, but every South Carolinian needs to prepared to drive safely and listen to local officials’ direction regarding personal preparedness and potential impact to your areas."

"While we will not see the full force of Hurricane Michael the way Florida will, we could see gusty winds, rain, flash flooding and even tornadoes," S.C. Emergency Management Director Kim Stenson said. "Over the next day, it will be vital for everyone to be prepared to act if told to do so by your local public safety officials."

South Carolina residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should continue to monitor the official forecasts for Hurricane Michael coming from the National Hurricane Center. All official recommendations concerning personal safety will be based on the best available information from the NHC, local National Weather Service offices and in coordination with local and state public safety officials.

Residents should take the following safety precautions:

  • Have a plan for where you will go if conditions become too unsafe to remain in your home.
  • Create your emergency plan by visiting scemd.org or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.
  • Have an emergency kit with items such as: bottled water, non-perishable food and flashlights with extra batteries. Refer to the preparedness checklists in the 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide.
  • Include items for your pets in your emergency kit.
  • Prepare your home or business by securing any items you have in your yard by taking them indoors.
  • The probability of power outages is increased due to tropical storm force winds.
  • Make sure you have some cash in case of power outages.
  • Frequently monitor weather conditions and be aware that tornadoes are likely spawned during a hurricane or tropical storm.
  • If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately. Take shelter immediately in a house or small building. If there is no basement, go to an interior room on the lowest level. Get under a sturdy table and cover your head. Stay there until the danger has passed.
  • In a vehicle, trailer or mobile home, get out immediately and go to a more substantial structure. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in the nearest ditch and cover your head. Do not attempt to outdrive a tornado.
  • Keep all of your important papers in a watertight bag.
  • Check with your pharmacy to make sure all important medications are filled.

The path is projected to impact most of the state, with many counties under a tropical storm warning and flash flood watch. Residents should continue to monitor local media and official, verified social media accounts from public safety agencies for the latest information.

 American Red Cross to Open Shelters as Michael Approaches South Carolina

North Charleston, S.C., October 10, 2018 – At the request of local emergency management partners, the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross will begin opening shelters as Hurricane Michael nears. We expect additional shelters to open today and will send information as details become available.

Here is the current list of planned openings, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 10:

  • 3765 Leeds Avenue – North Charleston – Opening at noon
  • First Baptist Church of Barnwell – 161 Allen Street, Barnwell, SC 29812 – Opening at 2 p.m.

Cots will be available at these shelters, but people are urged to bring important medications, pillows, additional blankets, hygiene items and other items for children or anyone with special needs.

To find an open shelter, people can download the free Red Cross Emergency App. It is available in app stores by searching for American Red Cross or by going to redcross.org/apps. Additional details will be posted on social media (Twitter: @RedCrossSC | Facebook: American Red Cross of South Carolina).

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by storms and countless other crises by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Severe weather like Hurricane Michael often force the cancellation of blood drives and decrease donor turnout in affected areas. To meet the needs in these impacted areas and throughout the country, the Red Cross asks individuals to give blood. There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations right now. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

FACEBOOK: We saw people come together via social media to save lives and help each other during Hurricane Florence.

Wanted to share an update on some of the ways people are using Facebook to prepare for Hurricane Michael; please let me know if you have any questions:

Many Michael-related Facebook Groups have been created already. Of note,

We're also seeing people us Facebook Events to gather those preparing to stay put and create shelters in advance of the storm, like this one.

Finally, below my signature please find hurricane preparedness tips, best practices and data from Facebook to share with your readers/ viewers about how they can use Facebook to prepare for the hurricane.

Hurricane preparedness tips & data from Facebook

One of the best ways to prepare for hurricanes is to know what to do and where to find the latest information. And one of the easiest ways to do that is on social media. Facebook’sCrisis Response allows people affected by a crisis to tell friends they're safe, find or offer help and get the latest news and information.

Specifically, you can use Crisis Response to:

  • Quickly let your loved ones know you’re safe and, if you know people near the affected area, you can also ask them to mark themselves safe.
  • Connect with other people affected by crises to give or get resources like water, supplies or shelter from one another
  • Find up-to-date information about a crisis from a variety of news sources.
  • Donate or raise money to support those affected by crises.

Also, Today-In is a helpful place for people in those cities to stay connected to their community during the storm and see the latest local news on Hurricane Michael. Today-In is a Facebook surface for updates from local news Pages, community Pages, local groups, events and more. Currently available in 63 cities. (Video demo)

More people visit Crisis Response on Facebook during hurricanes than any other type of event:

  • More than 9 million people have used Safety Check to let friends and family know they're safe following hurricanes.
  • Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Matthew were among the top 10 crises where people used Safety Check to mark themselves as safe.
  • More than 1.5 million people have joined groups related to hurricane relief efforts on Facebook.

 

 

 

