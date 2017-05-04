Batten down the hatches

RIGHT NOW, TAKE COVER: A storm is moving through Clinton. A fire was reported on Shands Street (photos) - rain is getting harder right now (1:42 pm).

Rain has started and strong lightning is striking now (10:44 am, Wednesday) as the next round of storms moves through the Upstate. This round promises to be stronger than rain that fell throughout the region on Monday - when a tornado was confirmed west of Laurens. Districts 56 & 55, and Laurens Academy are on spring break, but several surrounding school districts have shortened the school day and are sending children home.

DO NOT travel unless it is necessary. WYFF's latest weather bulletin:

Threat of tornadoes, hail, damaging winds highest late afternoon, evening

School districts announce early dismissal ahead of storms

GREENVILLE — A warm front lifting to the north is bringing thunderstorms and rain showers to the Upstate, but the threat of severe weather begins later today for the whole region, WYFF News 4 Chief Meteorologist John Cessarich and meteorologist Chris Justus said.

The newest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows the tornado threat for the Upstate, specifically areas south of Interstate 85, is three times higher than it was on Monday, when four tornadoes touched down in the Upstate, killing one man.

On Monday the threat was 5 percent for a tornado at any given point and today the chance is 15 percent.

There is a 10 percent chance of a tornado in areas north of Interstate 85 to the North Carolina line.

A tornado watch has been issued for the Atlanta area and the weather team believes a tornado watch will be issued for the Upstate soon.

Several school districts have announced early dismissal ahead of the storms.

A first round of storms will move through this morning before lunch. This is the warm front bringing in the more unstable air, the weather team says. The amount of sunshine and warm air we get after the first round will determine how much severe weather we receive this afternoon and evening.