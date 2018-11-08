Batman has a message for Laurens County

PHOTOS: Now 6 years into his career as Batman, John Buckland traveled from West Virginia to Laurens, SC, driving the Batmobile through Clinton on the way, to deliver a powerful message.

He wants to come back to deliver his message in all the schools of Laurens County. After 2 1/2 hours in Laurens, Batman drove the Batmobile back to Virginia to give a boy with a terminal illness the ride of his life - in the Batmobile. He also gave a ride to the two surviving brothers of 2-year-old Brantley Smith, who died at a Clinton residence allegedly at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend. Organized by Brantley's family, the Aug. 11 program at Laurens County Park was the first Brantley's Hope, a fund-raising event to fight child abuse. One of Batman's messages to the children and adults attending the event:

"It takes an army to win a war."

West Virginia Batman John Buckland asked everyone to find his DVD on-line and buy two copies - one for themselves and one to give away - and take his message out into the world. The "war" is against anything that steals a child's innocence, and John described his own fight against the heritage of childhood sexual abuse. He urged everyone holding on to hate, to put the emotion to work for good.

"Do not allow the hate to take you over, because it will turn you into something you hate."

For more about West Virginia Batman, visit www.H4HWV.com