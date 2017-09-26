Batesburg man dies in wreck south of Clinton

A Batesburg man is the 24th person to die this year in a traffic accident in Laurens County - double last year's death toll at this time of year.

WLBG REPORT: A Midlands man died yesterday afternoon between Clinton and Chappells in a one-vehicle Laurens County wreck. Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that about 3:30 P.M. a 58-year-old Batesburg man was southbound on SC Highway 56, about 7 miles south of Clinton when his 1993 Ford SUV crossed the center line, then ran off the road on the left side, struck two culverts and overturned. Trooper Hovis said the man died at the scene of the wreck.

Through Sunday at midnight, South Carolina Public Safety had recorded 24 traffic fatalities in Laurens County, more than double the 11 this time last year. However, Laurens County had slipped from 8th highest to 9th highest number of fatalities in the State.