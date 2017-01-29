Back to the Supreme Court

Beaty’s case could come for future re-hearings on State, defense motions

The South Carolina Supreme Court has been asked by the two opposing sides in the Michael Beaty murder case to re-hear arguments about legal points.

In a Dec. 29 opinion based on a hearing in Columbia, the justices re-affirmed Beaty’s 2015 conviction in connection with the June, 2013 strangulation death of Emily-Anna Asbill of Clinton.

Beaty, also of Clinton, was convicted and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. That verdict and sentence has been affirmed, although the Supreme Court said errors were made in how presiding judge W. Jeffery Young and the prosecution, led by Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo, made presentations to the Laurens County jury.

The State filed its request for a rehearing of the appeal Jan. 13. The Beaty defense filed its request for a rehearing Jan. 9, both based on separate rulings by the state’s highest court.

The Beaty defense argues, among other grounds, that Beaty deserves a new trial because of “two competing theories” language that the jury heard from the judge and prosecution. The defense appeal says, in part:

“The jurors' role never was to determine which competing theory best explained the circumstances of the crime or to render a verdict they believed best served their perception of justice. Rather, the jurors' role was to determine whether the State met its burden of proving Mr. Beaty guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The defense also argues that the prosecution engaged in “sandbagging’ during closing arguments, and Judge Young allowed it to happen. The defense argues, in part:

“In Mr. Beaty's case, the Solicitor not only argued facts outside the record, but also argued for the first time the State's theory about how Mr. Beaty allegedly strangled his girlfriend.The Solicitor argued the strangulation occurred in the driveway of the home of Mr. Beaty's mother and stepfather after his girlfriend was screaming loudly. Despite his request for a sur-rebuttal argument, the trial judge did not give Mr. Beaty an opportunity to refute the Solicitor's argument. This Court should rehear this appeal, reverse Mr. Beaty's convictions and sentences, and order a new trial.”

The defense wants the Supreme Court to void Beaty’s conviction and order a new trial.

For its part, the State wants a rehearing before the Supreme Court based on five points of law. Four attorneys of the SC Attorney General’s Office and Stumbo signed on to the request for rehearing.

The State is concerned that the Supreme Court, in the ruling upholding the Beaty conviction, went outside its constitutional limits in deciding how closing arguments are to be conducted.

The Supreme Court ruled that, from this time forward, trial judges must not tell juries that their role in a trial is to “search for the truth.”

That language lessens The State’s burden in a criminal matter - to prove its points of fact and law “beyond a reasonable doubt.” The State wants judges to have the latitude to use that language, and wants no changes made in current practice of how closing arguments are conducted.

In its Beaty ruling, the Supreme Court set new boundaries on how “the party with the right to open and close” must conduct itself in discussing the case with the jury.

The State’s argument is a new boundary like that must be submitted first to the Judiciary Committees of both the South Carolina Senate and the House of Representatives.

The State wants the Supreme Court to affirm Beaty’s conviction without saying there was an error by the judge (“search for the truth” language).

Both appeals go onto the SC Supreme Court’s docket for future action.