Back to the gridiron

PC Football Begins Spring Practice On Tuesday

The Presbyterian College football team begins its preparations towards the 2019 season with spring practice set to begin on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

“I feel we have had a good winter in the weight room getting stronger for the upcoming season and I am looking forward to seeing these guys getting back to work on the field”, commented Head Coach Tommy Spangler.

The Blue Hose will practice on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday over the first two weeks with practice on Tuesday and Thursday set to begin at 4:30 p.m. with Friday practices slated for a 3:30 p.m. start.

Practices will take place on the practice fields for those three days. PC will transition inside Bailey Memorial Stadium on Saturday mornings for a 10 a.m. practice. The practice schedule is dependent on weather for times and locations.

PC will conclude spring practice on Saturday April 13 with the Spring Finale inside Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Spring Practice Schedule

Mar. 19 – 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 21 – 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 22 – 3:30 p.m.

Mar. 23 – 10 a.m.

Mar. 26 – 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 28 – 4:30 p.m.

Mar. 29 – 3:30 p.m.

Mar. 30 – 10 a.m