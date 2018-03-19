Home / Breaking News / Award - Winning Heart Health

Mon, 03/19/2018 - 2:36pm Vic MacDonald
GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital is award recipient from American Heart Association and American Medical Association
GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital
The award also recognized Heart Life's participation in Target: BP, a national initiative to prioritize blood pressure control.

 

Hospital's Heart Life Program Receives National Recognition.

The Heart Life cardiac rehabilitation program at GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital was awarded national Gold Level Recognition for overall hypertension and blood pressure control by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association last week. In a special ceremony at the Care Coordination Institute's Chrysalis Workshop Series in Greer, the award also recognized Heart Life's participation in Target: BP, a national initiative to prioritize blood pressure control. Pictured at the awards luncheon (L to R) are Dr. David Williams, Chief Clinical Officer, GHS Southern Region; Dr. Brent Egan, VP Research, CCI Labs;  Maxine Murphy, RN, Manager, LCMH Heart Life; Marlene McCranie, RN, staff nurse; Patty Reagin, RN, staff nurse. - Photo provided

