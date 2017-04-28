Home / Breaking News / Autism: Walk for Awareness

Autism: Walk for Awareness

Fri, 04/28/2017 - 9:50am Vic MacDonald
Presbyterian College hosts Autism Walk Saturday morning
AUTISM AWARENESS WALK

Saturday, April 29, 2017
9:00 AM
11:00 AM
PC Intramural Fields
The PC Education Department is holding this event to raise awareness about Autism on our campus. There will be information at the event for students, faculty and staff to become more informed on Autism. There will be a bouncy house and other yard games/activities. We will do a group walk around the intramural fields and we are requesting everyone wear blue for Autism. For more information, please contact Victoria Fleck at vrfleck@presby.edu.
NOTE: See a special section related to Autism Awareness in the April 26 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.

