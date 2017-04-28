Autism: Walk for Awareness

AUTISM AWARENESS WALK

The PC Education Department is holding this event to raise awareness about Autism on our campus. There will be information at the event for students, faculty and staff to become more informed on Autism. There will be a bouncy house and other yard games/activities. We will do a group walk around the intramural fields and we are requesting everyone wear blue for Autism. For more information, please contact Victoria Fleck at vrfleck@presby.edu

NOTE: See a special section related to Autism Awareness in the April 26 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.