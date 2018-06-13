Authors series continues at the Laurens Library

BESTSELLING AUTHOR KAREN ROBARDS TO SPEAK AT LAURENS LIBRARY

NY Times Bestselling author Karen Robards will be at the Laurens County Library on Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m. to talk about her writing and her new book, The Moscow Deception.

The author of more than 50 books, Robards published her first novel at age 24 and has won multiple awards throughout her career, including six Silver Pens for favorite author.

“I am very much looking forward to hearing Karen Robards,” said library director Ann Szypulski. “She is one of our most popular authors and her books feature strong, smart women who end up in thrilling adventures. We are fortunate to have such a world-class bestselling author to speak here!”

The program is free and open to the public.

Robards’ new book, The Moscow Deception, will be available for signing. All profits will go to the Laurens County Friends of the Library.