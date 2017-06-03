Authorities launch a New Year's resolution

“OPERATION NEW YEARS RESOLUTION” is sprung in Laurens County

On March 6, 2017 at 5:30 a.m., Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office along with Officers from the Clinton City Public Safety, Laurens City Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) came together to serve outstanding arrest warrants.

“OPERATION NEW YEARS RESOLUTION” was an operation that consisted of 147 criminal arrest warrants for individuals throughout Laurens County. The issued arrest warrants ranged from Driving Under Suspension, to Magistrate and General Sessions Court Bench Warrants, to numerous Narcotics Violations.

At the time of this release, approximately 34 individuals have been arrested and transported to the Laurens County Johnson Detention Center awaiting bond.

From this warrant sweep, Deputies also seized 88 grams of “Ice” (a.k.a- methamphetamine), 88 pills of Ecstasy, 3.7 grams of BHO (Butane Hash Oil) and 4 grams of Crack Cocaine from a residence.

From another residence, Deputies seized 5 pounds of marijuana, 5 firearms and cash. The estimated street value of Narcotics seized are around $15,000.

Sheriff Reynolds said, “I’m proud of the result from the Co-operation between the agencies of this county. The undesirable thieves and drug dealers of this county need to make note, we are coming for you!”