Mountville Woman’s Body Found in Shallow Spartanburg Grave

Irmo suspect is arrested after man’s body found; also, Ware Shoals senior dies after prom in alleged felony DUI, Mountville woman's body found

Authorities have identified Ervin Chauncey Meggeth, 22, of 437 London Pride Rd., Irmo, as a suspect in the shooting death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning on I-26, at the Laurens-Newberry County line.

The victim has been identified as Malik Hosea Kluttz, of Lord Howe Road, Irmo. Authorities believe Meggett, Kluttz and a woman were returning to Irmo from North Carolina when the men argued, and the victim was shot to death. The suspect, arrested at his residence, was brought to the Johnson Detention Center about 2 a.m. Monday, a report said.

Sheriff Don Reynolds said the victim was shot twice, and exited a vehicle in Laurens County falling in Newberry County. Officers responded to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Sunday after a report of a body lying by the highway.

A warrant charges Meggeth with some time between April 6 and 7, with malice, causing the victim’s death by shooting.

Also, Greenville County authorities have identified the suspect in a felony DUI Saturday night as Carter Owens, 27. It was the first of two felony DUI cases brought in Greenville County over the weekend.

Owens is accused in the traffic death of Trinity Brandasia Harrison, 18, of Greenwood County and a Ware Shoals High School student.

She was on her way home from the prom. A report said the collision between a vehicle Owens was driving and a vehicle in which Harrison was a passenger was head-on. The wreck happened on Hwy 25, a report said.

The wreck occurred about 11:35 pm and Harrison died early Sunday at the hospital, a report said.

Grief counselors were on duty Monday morning in the WSHS auditorium to assist the students and staff. A portion of the Ware Shoals attendance area is in Laurens County.

"Drinking and driving is, by far, one of the most selfish acts because it is the innocent ones who suffer at the hands of your recklessness. Please do not drink and drive, folks," District 50 School Board Facebook statement said.

Seven people were killed on SC highways during the weekend, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

ALSO:

Mountville Woman’s Body Found in Shallow Spartanburg Grave