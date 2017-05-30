Home / Breaking News / Authorities arrest naked burglar

Authorities arrest naked burglar

Tue, 05/30/2017 - 2:42pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office news release
SEPARATE REPORTS: Authorities have identified 2 people killed today in a wreck near Gray Court: Rebecca Davis, 35, of 1206 Casey Rd., Woodruff, and Matthew James Cudd, 26, of 155 Bagwell Rd., Roebuck. Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols said they died from blunt force trauma. The wreck happened about 7:45 am today on SC 101 at Durbin Church Rd. No info has been released by South Carolina Highway Patrol (as of 2:46 pm Tuesday).

LCSO UPDATE: Thomas Andrew Pate is now in custody.  He is currently housed at the Johnson Detention Center awaiting bond.   

THE NAKED BANDIT - Around 1:00 a.m. on May 24, Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence located in the 5000 Block of Highway 56, Clinton, in reference to a burglary which had occurred.  

The home owner stated that he and his wife was awakened to Thomas Andrew Pate, standing in their bedroom door, completely naked.  

An altercation between Pate and the homeowner ensued, with the man jumping from a porch, fleeing into a nearby field.  Deputies responded to the area but was unable to locate Pate.  

At 6:00 a.m., Deputies responded to another call for service, also in the 5000 block of Highway 56 involving a stolen vehicle. The victim in this case woke up to find her SUV had been stolen. Hours later this vehicle was recovered in Spartanburg County. Investigators from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has linked Pate with the theft of the vehicle, based on contents found inside the vehicle when it was recovered.  

Thomas Andrew Pate is a white male, 6’01” about 200 pounds, with blue eyes.  

Thomas Andrew Pate is a registered sex offender and he is wanted for Burglary 1st Degree, Indecent Exposure, Beach of Peace Aggravated in Nature, and Grand Larceny. If you know the whereabouts or have any information about Thomas Andrew Pate, please contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967 or your local law enforcement agency.  

In a separate report, authorities said Jason Edward Price of Laurens was arrested May 24 and charged with felony DUI, resulting in death, as a result of a May 19 fatal wreck. The Honea Path wreck killed Susan Carlson Burton, 68, of Anderson, who died of blunt force trauma, authorities said. Two vehicles collided at 749 Princeton Hwy and Mountain Creek Rd. in Honea Path about 4:48 pm - the wreck closed Hwy 76 near the Anderson County line, a report said.

