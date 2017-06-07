Author to talk at Laurens Library

New York Times bestselling author Patti Callahan Henry will speak at the Laurens County Library on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m.

She has written 12 books including The Stories We Tell and The Idea of Love, and her new book The Bookshop at Water’s End will be released at the beginning of July.

Growing up in Philadelphia as the daughter of a Presbyterian minister, Henry learned early the value of storytelling. At age 12, her family moved to South Florida where she found the sanctuary of libraries and began her slow but steady journey into understanding the power of story to navigate confusing times in life.

Henry attended Auburn University for her undergraduate work and Georgia State University for her graduate degree. Once a Pediatric Clinical Nurse Specialist, she now writes full time. The mother of three children, she now lives in both Mountain Brook, Alabama and Bluffton, with her husband.

Henry’s books have been nominated for numerous national awards including the SIBA (Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance) Fiction Book of the Year, and her articles and essays have appeared in Southern Living, PINK, Writer’s Digest, Birmingham Magazine and more.

“Her books are very popular with our readers,” said library director Ann Szypulski. “I think everyone will enjoy meeting her and hearing about her new book.”

In addition to talking about her life and her work, the author will answer questions and sign books. A selection of books will be available for sale at the event.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 864-681-READ (7383) for more information.