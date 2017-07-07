Home / Breaking News / Auditions for comedy

Fri, 07/07/2017 - 10:58am Vic MacDonald
LCCT's first 2017-18 production will have a Southern flair

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for the first show of the 2017-2018 season on Monday, July 10, at 6:30 pm at the Gillam Center on the Thornwell campus, in Clinton.  

The season opener, “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, is a touching comedy about four Southern middle-aged women who “discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment.”  

Roles are available for four women ages 30 and up. The show is being directed by Ami Vaughn.  

For more information, contact the director at agvaughn@charter.net.

