Auditioning for the Radio

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for the first show of its 2018-19 season, RADIO T.B.S., on Monday, July 23rd at 6:30 pm w-FLYER

Roles are available for 10 women ages 15 and up. This comedy will be directed by Myra Greene.

The show dates are September 14,15,20,21 (7:30 pm curtains) and a 3 pm matinee on Saturday, September 22. Please bring a list of your conflicts for rehearsal scheduling purposes. Everyone auditioning will read from the script.