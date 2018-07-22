Home / Breaking News / Auditioning for the Radio

Auditioning for the Radio

Sun, 07/22/2018 - 9:58am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Laurens County Community Theatre

The Laurens County Community Theatre will hold auditions for the first show of its 2018-19 season, RADIO T.B.S., on Monday, July 23rd at 6:30 pm w-FLYER 

Roles are available for 10 women ages 15 and up.  This comedy will be directed by Myra Greene.  

The show dates are September 14,15,20,21 (7:30 pm curtains) and a 3 pm matinee on Saturday, September 22.  Please bring a list of your conflicts for rehearsal scheduling purposes.  Everyone auditioning will read from the script.

 

