Audition, Performance coming to theaters

Two theatrical events are upcoming in Clinton.

Auditions set next Tuesday by LCCT: The Laurens County Community Theatre announces auditions for its upcoming comedy “LYING IN STATE” on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7 pm at The Gillam Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton.

The show is being directed by Myra Greene of Greenwood. There are roles for three women and four men, all 18 years and older. This show is a non-musical, and the audition will consist of reading from the actual script.

Clinton High Drama presents “Arsenic and Old Lace”: Clinton High School Drama Department will be presenting its production of Joseph Kesselring's classic play, “Arsenic and Old Lace” November 30 - December 2 and December 8-10 with all performances at 7 p.m., except Dec. 10 at 3:30. Prices are $5 for students, $7 for adults.