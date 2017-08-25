Auction, event will benefit First Responders

Duncan to Auction Off Artwork for Charity at his 7th Annual Faith & Freedom BBQ

Anderson - South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan will be adding a new twist to his annual Faith & Freedom BBQ this year, a charity auction where proceeds will go to benefit groups who work with either veterans or first responders.

Duncan, a former small business owner who ran a real estate, marketing, and auction firm prior to being elected to Congress, will be personally conducting the auction. However, this is not the first time Congressman Duncan has used his annual event to give back to the community. In previous years, Duncan's event has collected canned foods and school supplies for local charities. Duncan's annual BBQ event is also free for all veterans, first responders, and their families.

Congressman Duncan's 7th Annual Faith & Freedom BBQ will take place Monday, August 28, 6 pm at the Anderson Civic Center. Keynote speaker for this year's event will be Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, with special guests including Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Tickets can be claimed or purchased at www.JeffDuncan.com.

Attached is a screen shot of the limited edition commissioned artwork that will be auctioned off.