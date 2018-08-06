Attempted murder suspect is released on bond

Suspect with “Crazy Hair” Charged with Attempted Murder

Friday, June 8, 2018 - WLBG AM

Laurens Police charged a teen with Attempted Murder following a late Tuesday afternoon incident.

Laurens police officers were dispatched to Augusta Street at 6:06 pm on a report of gunfire. They were advised the suspect was still in the area, with the only description of the suspect being that he had “crazy hair.” A man reportedly stated that a male suspect from next door to his son had pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger. He said the subject “clicked a round, was chambered, and then the trigger was pulled again, firing a round into the ground.”

Officers noted that a male with peculiar hair came outside and was identified by the victim as the person who shot at him. He did not have a weapon on him and was not immediately arrested. Police were told of a fight earlier in the week between this suspect and Tuesday evening’s victim and the victim’s son. In speaking with others at the scene, officers were led to a pistol allegedly involved, stored in a residence. It reportedly had a live round chambered and several other full metal jacket rounds in the magazine.

Laurens Police arrested 17-year-old Brandon Dewayne “Brady” Corterville who was booked in the Laurens County Detention Center after 9 pm showing an address at 3114 Milam Road. Brandon Corterville was served with two warrants, charging him with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. The warrants cite an investigation of Sgt. Gallo as indicating that on June 5th Brandon Corterville attempted murder by pointing a firearm at the victim and pulling the trigger and that the weapon was then fired again with a live round in the chamber. It states Corterville committed this crime with malice aforethought and with willful disregard for human life. Corterville was allegedly in possession of a .38 special hand gun during commission of this crime on Augusta Street Tuesday evening.

Brandon “Brady” Corterville was released Wednesday afternoon after posting cash or surety bonds totaling $100,000 on the two charges.