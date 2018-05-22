Attempted Murder Is Charged

Attempted Murder for Monday Morning Stabbing

Tuesday, May 22, 2018, WLBG on-line

A woman was accused of Attempted Murder yesterday in connection with an early morning stabbing at her Clinton home. Clinton Public Safety arrested 28-year-old Boncus Bonae Coleman of 77 Palmetto Street, Clinton and placed her in the county detention center before dawn. During the day she was served with warrant charging her with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. She is accused of the attempted murder of a man with malice and aforethought Monday morning, allegedly stabbing the man in the back with a knife at 77 Palmetto Street in Clinton. A second warrant states that she was in possession of a knife during the violent crime of Attempted Murder.

Bond was denied on both charges. Boncus Bonae Coleman remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.