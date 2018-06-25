CRIME REPORT -- Two suspects in custody after Laurens County chase

If you walk into the Exxon gas station in Gray Court, Lori Medlock is one of the store clerks who will ring you up and check you out.

But on Thursday night, she witnessed two men leave the gas station in way she'd never seen before.

"The police attempted to box him in. He attempted to run and then it was a demolition derby in the parking lot," Medlock said.

Deputies tried to arrest Demetrius Dixon on a probation violation and for operating a stolen vehicle. Deputies say when they approached him, he and Bradley Morris rammed a deputy's truck and a customer's pick up truck at a gas pump.

"People were ducking and trying to weave to keep from getting run over," Medlock said.

Before they left, Medlock says those suspects hit a deputy and her car.

"The officer that originally pulled up and tried to box him in was actually hit and pushed against the gas pump," Medlock said."He backed into my vehicle, attempted to flee again, hit an officer head on and took out another truck before he was able to get away."

"He has had a failure to stop for a blue lights in 2016, in 2017 and this will be 2018. Back to back," Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

Reynolds says the chase ended in Laurens off Highway 14 when those suspects flipped the pickup truck.

"They are not going to abide by society rules," Reynolds said.

He says Dixon also has a long rap sheet.

"He is a drain on society," he said.

As Medlock continues to ring up customers, she doesn't want to witness another check-out like the one she experienced in the parking lot that night.

"I got some damage, but at least everybody's OK," she said.

Press Release, June 22, 2018

On June 21, 2018 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to take a wanted suspect, who was in a stolen vehicle, into custody at a gas station in the town of Gray Court. During the incident the wanted individual rammed a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office vehicle head on, backed into a parked vehicle, and hit a Deputy Sheriff who had approached the vehicle on foot. The stolen truck then rammed a civilian at the gas station and led deputies on a pursuit down highway 14 into Laurens. The driver then hit several vehicles along the way. Then, as he traveled at a high rate of speed, he lost control of the truck and overturned, injuring himself and an accomplice during the crash. Both individuals were transported by EMS from the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is handling the intentional and violent acts that occurred during the incident. More information to follow as information is gathered.

Bradley Morris – Spartanburg

-Receiving stolen goods

-Attempted murder

-Attempted murder

-Attempted murder

-Hit and run

-Driving under suspension

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $10,000 or more

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Fatal Accident Near Waterloo

Friday, June 22, 2018

A fatal single vehicle accident occurred near Waterloo on Thursday evening.

According to Lance Corporal Bill Rhyne of the South Carolina Highway Patrol at about 8:15pm Thursday a 1999 Acura 2 Door was travelling south on Harris Springs Road near the Rolling S Golf Course when it crossed the center line of the roadway. The driver then over corrected and ran off the right hand side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree, overturned then struck another tree.

The driver, who was the car’s only occupant, was wearing a seatbelt but was entrapped and did die at the scene. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek identified the deceased as 49 year old Eugene Fleeman, Jr. of Walker Street in Waterloo. He was pronounced dead at 8:20 PM due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Armed Robbery, Assault & Battery By Mob, Criminal Conspiracy Charges

Friday, June 22, 2018

Tyrist Tyrell Johnson, age 23 of 800 East Florida Street Clinton was booked Thursday into the Laurens County Detention Center charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, Assault and Battery by mob 2nd degree and criminal conspiracy. Warrants allege that on the early morning of April 7th along with 2 co-defendants Johnson did assault a victim on Laurens Street in Clinton. This act of violence caused the victim to have a seizure and injuries to the body that were treated at the Greenville Hospital. Also, did conspire to assault the victim at the location on Laurens Street.

A further warrant from another incidence alleges that Tyrist Tyrell Johnson did have a firearm in his possession while committing an armed robbery on Spring Street in Laurens on December 29 2017, Used a Taurus 40 caliber handgun to accomplish a theft of the handgun used in the crime. Committed an armed robbery on Spring Street in Lauren on December 29 2017 While in the yard of the residence used the victims own firearm to accomplish armed robbery of the victim depriving the victim of the handgun used in the commission of the crime, pointed the firearm at the victim and told him to leave in order to take the firearm. The victim referred to Johnson as “Blue” in his initial report, an alias listed for Johnson in the Laurens police department data base. The victim also made a positive identification of Johnson by viewing a photo lineup shown to him at the Laurens Police Department. Tyrist Tyrell Johnson remains in the detention center on $20k bond

Embezzlement allegedly from Laurens County government

The benefits coordinator for Laurens County has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jamie Renee Masters, 50, of Fountain Inn. She was arrested Thursday, and placed in the Johnson Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. SLED investigated the case at the request of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2018, Masters is accused of embezzlement of public funds, less than $10,000.

She was placed on administrative leave, and then resigned a short time later. when it became apparent money was missing, a report said.

A report said the case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Man’s Arrest Tied to Body Found in Mountville

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - WLBG

WLBG reported earlier this week on the press release from Sheriff Don Reynolds concerning the discovery of the body of Gwen Parks Wingo of 2812 Torrington Rd . in Laurens by a farmer as he was driving his tractor on Beaverdam Church Road in Mountville on last Friday, June 15th. According to the release The Laurens County Coroner’s Office arrived on scene and determined the individual was deceased. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene and an autopsy was scheduled to determine a cause of death, as there were no immediate signs of trauma. At that time the incident was still under investigation, however there were no immediate signs of foul play.

As of Tuesday, Boyd James Nabors Jr., age 51 of 3425 Milam Rd. Clinton was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center charged with prostitution 1st offence, obstruction of justice and drug conspiracy. Warrants allege that on June 14th, the day before the body was discovered, Nabors did solicit Gwen Parks Wingo for sex in which he paid $25.00, this occurring on Beaverdam Church Rd. in Mountville , that Nabors did commit the crime of obstructing justice in that he did hinder officers in recovering the deceased body of Gwen Parks Wingo by removing her body from a vehicle and placing her on the side of the road without notifying law enforcement, and did attempt to obtain a scheduled controlled substance by driving Wingo to an area known for drug traffic for the purpose of purchasing illegal narcotics. WLBG News does not know if further charges are pending and we assume the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office continues. Boyd James Nabors Jr. remains in the detention center on $3400.00 bond.

“Mr. Nabors could have avoided a lot of trouble and heartache for the family of Mrs. Wingo and most likely himself if he had only been forthcoming when this occurred,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Due to Mr. Nabors leaving the scene, he caused her family a lot of unnecessary pain at such a tragic time and left them with many questions. There’s no good ending to a situation like this but hopefully it brings closure to the family of Mrs. Wingo.”

A Gray Court man has been charged with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals after Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies located deceased dogs in a residence on Kennedy Rd.

Deputies obtained warrants on Timothy Edward Glassford and charged him with 18 counts of ill treatment of animals. Glassford is currently in jail on a $35,000 bond in reference to an assault which occurred on June 14, 2018. During his arraignment on these new charges, his bond was set at $90,000 ($5,000 for each charge).

The LCSO was dispatched to 435 Kennedy Rd. in Gray Court on June 14 in reference to an assault. The victim of this assault was treated on scene by EMS and then transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Deputies later located the suspect, Timothy Edward Glassford, in a wooded area near a creek and he was taken into custody without incident. Glassford was transported to the Johnson Detention Center where he was booked for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

On Wednesday, June 20, Laurens County Animal Control Officer Giles Gilmer requested the assistance of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 377 Kennedy Rd., which is the residence of Glassford. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that animal control personnel responded to this location the previous day and had located numerous dogs in and around the residence, including at least one dog which was deceased.

The deceased dog was left at the scene by animal control, who went back to the residence on Wednesday. Upon further investigation, deputies located at least three more deceased dogs in the residence. Animal Control is taking possession of the remaining animals at the residence.

Your Help Needed In Finding New Homes For Rescued Dogs

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Laurens County Animal Control is working Wednesday morning to locate and rescue an estimated 30 Chihuahuas from a condemned house near Gray Court.

According to Facebook posts from Giles Gilmer, the Director, Animal Control Officers discovered these dogs with limited access to food and water in a house that was in very poor condition. The house has since been condemned by county building officials.

The owner, who Mr. Gilmer stated is currently in jail, was not named but WLBG does note that the address, 377 Kennedy Road in Gray Court, corresponds to the address listed for Timothy Edward Glassford. Mr. Glassford is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center on a charge of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

From the photos provided by Mr. Gilmer this appears to be a daunting task. Locating small dogs inside a house with this much debris will not be easy. And once that task is completed Laurens County Animal Control will be faced with trying to treat these dogs and find homes for them. He has issued a plea for assistance in his Facebook post. If you can provide a home for one or more of these little dogs please contact Animal Control at 984-6812.

Laurens County Animal Control said several dogs were seized from a filthy home in Gray Court Wednesday morning and officers are working to rescue more dogs from the property.

Giles Gilmer with Laurens County Animal Control said fifteen dogs were taken from the home on Kennedy Road, including four puppies that were not even a week old. The puppies were covered in fleas and their mother had died. Gilmer said three other dogs were also found dead in the home Wednesday morning.

The dogs’ owner was arrested a week earlier on unrelated charges but promised the dogs would be taken care of. When Animal Control went to the house to check on the dogs Monday, Gilmer said they found one dog dead outside the home and needed to go inside and check on the others.

Gilmer said the house was filthy and “unlivable.”

Gilmer said Animal Control was working to catch six other dogs on the property and said they may have to set traps because the dogs are frightened.

Deputies said the owner was arrested on June 14 for assault and battery.

Animal Control said deputies will also be pursuing warrants for ill treatment of animals.

Multiple Cruelty To Animals Charges

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Concerning a story WLBG reported Wednesday morning, this information was released Wednesday afternoon by Sheriff Don Reynolds. On June 14, 2018 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 435 Kennedy Rd in Gray Court in reference to an assault. The victim of this assault was treated on scene by EMS and then transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies later located the suspect, Timothy Edward Glassford, in a wooded area near a creek and he was taken into custody without incident. Mr. Glassford was transported to the Johnson detention center where he was booked for Assault and Battery of a high and aggravated nature.

On June 20, 2018 Laurens County Animal Control Officer Jiles Gilmer requested the assistance of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 377 Kennedy Rd , which is the residence of Mr. Glassford. Upon arrival, Deputies were informed that animal control personnel responded to this location the previous day (6/19/18) and had located numerous dogs in and around the residence, including at least one dog which was deceased. This dog was left at the scene by animal control, who went back to the residence. Upon further investigation, Deputies located at least 3 more deceased dogs in the residence. Animal Control took possession of the remaining animals at the residence.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were seeking warrants on Mr. Glassford for ill treatment of animals due to the condition which these animals were living in and the deceased animals on the property. Timothy Edward Glassford remains in the detention center charged with the aforementioned Assault and Battery high and aggravated charge as well as multiple new charges of ill treatment of animals. WLBG will update listeners on new warrants and cash or surety amounts after bond hearing.