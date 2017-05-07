Atkinson will not be LDHS head trainer

Report: D55, Atkinson have job impasse

A member of the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame will not return to Laurens District 55 High School next fall.

Barry Atkinson, athletic trainer and teacher for 36 years and the Raiders‘ head trainer, will tender his resignation, an on-line report said. Atkinson was given the choice of being the head trainer and teaching, or being the head trainer at reduced pay, the report said, and Atkinson chose to resign.

Social media postings over the weekend said Atkinson previously had told LDHS and District 55 officials that he would not return to the classroom. He has taught sports medicine and other subjects in the past.

District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters said of Atkinson, “He is irreplaceable.”

Atkinson said, “They have every right to do it the way they see as best. For all these years, I’ve been around great people.”

Monte Dutton reported for golaurens.com, “For the past five years, Atkinson has served in his position under a letter of agreement with District 55. Essentially, he retired as a teacher then and accepted a lesser salary in order to continue as head trainer. On Friday, principal Chris Moore gave Atkinson the word that LDHS needed the Head Athletic Trainer to teach again. An impasse occurred. The commonly accepted term is that LDHS and Atkinson decided to ‘part ways.’”

This year, in addition to being in the first class of the county Sports Hall of Fame, Atkinson was honored by the South Carolina Athletic Trainers Association, as “the dean of athletic trainers in our state.”

Many people expressed their displeasure on social media with District 55’s ultimatum to Atkinson, and one school board member publicly chastised these people for not reporting “all the facts.”

The friction comes at a tenuous time for District 55, which is trying to marshal public support for a $109 million bond referendum to building a new Laurens High School.

On June 26, the county’s Board of Voter Registration & Elections of Laurens County adopted a resolution approving the referendum.

Voting date will be Tuesday, September 5. Absentee voting will begin on Tuesday, August 22. Qualified electors registered to vote in Laurens County School District 55 will be eligible to vote (Clinton-District 56 voters are ineligible).

A Stop the District 55 School Tax Hike Community Meeting will be Thursday, July 13, 7 pm at Grace Baptist Church, 345 Metric Rd., Laurens (off Hwy. 14). Organizers of this meeting say, “Community members, we need you! Your participation is critical in stopping the school tax hike Join us for this strategy meeting and learn what you can do to help.” Yard signs and other materials will be available, an announcement said.