Athletics Director for the Blue Hose

Presbyterian College Names Sterling Director of Athletics

Presbyterian College and President Bob Staton announced TODAY the addition of Danny Sterling as the new Director of Athletics. He will start immediately, becoming the 2nd AD in PC’s NCAA Division I history.

“I am honored to serve Presbyterian College as Director of Athletics,” said Sterling. “I want to thank President Staton for his faith in me. We will make it our mission in athletics to celebrate the Presbyterian College values, heritage and strengths. My family and I look forward to becoming members of the Clinton community and PC family. GO BLUE HOSE!”

Sterling just completed his eighth year as Athletic Director at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. While there he was responsible for the day to day operations of the athletic department, a multi-million dollar budget, a staff of 45, and over 300 students. He was instrumental in the development of all strategic and financial planning, as well as athletic revenue generation and development initiatives.

A major gifts officer for the UVa-Wise Cavaliers, Sterling was prominent in several fundraising projects, multiple endowed scholarships, and annual giving initiatives. He also improved revenue streams to increase the operating budget and scholarships.

Sterling established student-academic and success programs, including institutional academic eligibility requirement above the NCAA minimums, and academic support programs for student-athletes that have increased graduation rates above that of the student-body.

A native of Pound, Va., Sterling negotiated UVa-Wise’s first game guarantees for football, established webcasting of all home athletic events and was responsible for the first regionally televised football and basketball games.

Sterling added several new full-time positions and established in-game promotions and various other marketing initiatives to increase attendance, improve game-day experience satisfaction, and better connect to the community.

“I am excited about Danny’s energy, enthusiasm, leadership, and the experience he brings to PC,” said President Staton. He is exactly what we are looking for in our new athletics director. His desire to engage the Clinton community and the Blue Hose family, his focus on student achievement in the classroom, and his commitment to success are second to none.”

Under Sterling’s leadership, UVa-Wise has seen success with the men’s golf program claiming the 2016 Mountain East Conference crown and becoming the first program in school history to earn an automatic bid to NCAA postseason play.

Earlier in Sterling’s tenure, the softball program claimed the conference’s championship by going undefeated in tournament play.

During his first year, Sterling saw the UVa-Wise men's basketball team win the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament and advance to the national tournament in Point Lookout, Mo. The championship marked the second time in school history that the Cavaliers advanced to the national tournament.

Previously, Sterling served as a trainer for the Cavalier athletic program from 1995-2006 and as the assistant athletic director from 2004-2006.

Following his first stint at UVa-Wise, Sterling was the head athletic trainer at fellow Big South member Longwood from 2006-07. In 2007, Sterling took over as Assistant Athletics Director for Business Operations, before being promoted to Associate AD for Internal Operations in 2009. As an athletic administrator, Sterling aided the Lancers in the NCAA Division I certification and reclassification process. He has also supervised ticket sales, marketing, athletic training, men's tennis, women's tennis, field hockey, and the strength and conditioning program.

Sterling holds a Bachelor of Science (1994) and Master of Science (1997), both in Health and Physical Education from Virginia Tech. Sterling is married to the former Kimberly Powers of Norton, Va., and they are proud parents of Marley, who is 16.