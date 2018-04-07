Assisting with school supplies

CALLING ALL OF LAURENS COUNTY UNITED WAY 14TH ANNUAL SCHOOL SUPPLIES DRIVE

United Way of Laurens County (UWLC) will be collecting items for its annual School Supplies Drive from local businesses throughout the month of July (2-27).

The School Supplies Drive Event will be on Friday, August 3 (noon-5 p.m.) and Saturday, August 4 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Laurens.

“Citizens of Laurens County join us during tax-free weekend!” a UWLC announcement said. “United Way will be collecting supplies throughout the month of July. Many local businesses are collecting items throughout July in Laurens, Clinton, Cross Hill/Mountville, and Joanna.”

Collection sites are listed starting with the city, Laurens: Baldwin Automotive, Belk, Laurens County School District 55 Office, LCWSC, LCPW, South State Bank, PRTC, United Community Bank (two locations), Laurens YMCA, State Farm Joe Kirby, State Farm Angela Marlett, Laurens County Chamber, Firmin Ford, GHS, and L&L Office Supply.

Clinton: Sterilite, Asten Johnson, City of Clinton, Laurens County School District 56 office, L&L Office Supply, State Farm Matt Davis, Clinton YMCA, United Community Bank, Hospice of Laurens County, Dollar General (in front of Clinton Elementary), and the United Way of Laurens County Office.

Cross Hill/Mountville: Dollar General.

Joanna: Dollar General.

Donations will be accepted during normal business hours for each location. This list will be updated and disbursed as more collection sites confirm their participation.

UWLC volunteers will be stationed at Walmart (August 3 and 4) in Laurens to accept school supplies. This initiative gives Laurens County residents an opportunity to assist schools in providing Laurens County School Districts 55 and 56 the tools necessary to start off a successful school year.

Following the drive, the supplies will be disbursed equally to both school districts for distribution to area schools. The schools will then match the needs of area children with the supplies donated.

Along with UWLC’s list of commonly asked for supplies, local school district officials have prepared a list of supplies needed in their schools throughout the county. The official school supply lists can be found on each District’s webpage.

Last year, over 4,300 items were collected, as well as monetary donations used to purchase supplies. Every public school in Laurens County received supplies to distribute.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer or donate school supplies, please visit www.uwlc-online.org or email Carey Pitts at careypitts65@yahoo.com