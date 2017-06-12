Assistance with gift bags is requested

DEADLINE APPROACHING: Aging agency seeks gift bags donations

Every year at Christmas time, Piedmont Agency on Aging delivers colorful Holiday Gift Bags to all of their Meals on Wheels clients. This year, they will be delivering approximately 475 gift bags, and donations are needed to be able to fill those bags.

Donations may be dropped off at any Piedmont Agency on Aging location in Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens or Saluda. Items needed include: boxes of Kleenex, tooth paste, tooth brushes, fleece throws, lotion, Band-Aids, large Christmas bags, writing pens, pump liquid soap, bar soap, wash cloths, white cotton socks, tea or coffee, stamps, candy, Q-tips, 2018 Wall Calendars, Crossword Puzzles and Envelopes.

The last day to donate is Friday, Dec. 8.

Piedmont Agency on Aging is also in need of volunteers to help deliver the gift bags to seniors. The bags will be delivered December 13 – 15.

Contact Tracey Bedenbaugh at 864-223-0164 ext. 231 or tbedenbaugh@piedmontaoa.com for more information or if you are interested in helping deliver the holiday gift bags.