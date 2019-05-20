Assessment, Budget on board's agenda

District 56 Trustees will be reminded at TONIGHT's board meeting of 4 important CHS and D56 upcoming dates.

The board regular monthly meeting will be at 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School Auditorium; the meeting is open to the public and there is a time for audience participation.

Reminders for the Board will be provided of theses activities:

-- Winter/Spring Athletic Banquet, Clinton High Gym and Cafeteria, 6 pm, May 21 ($2 admission for meal);

-- Academic Awards Ceremony, CHS Gym, 6 pm, May 28;

-- SPED Awards Ceremony, Eastside Elementary, 6 pm, May 29;

-- Graduation (a ticketed event), CHS Gym, 7 pm, June 5.

Also at tonight's meeting, the board will receive Assessment and Budget Updates (Schrantz & O'Shields), will receive April finance and Operations, Wilder Stadium Updates (Flanagan & Pitts), and will provide the 1st of 2 readings for Policy DDB and DDB-R, Online Funding Campaigns (Crowdfunding). The board will be asked to approve the District Calendar for 2020-21, approve professional services for students with disabilities, approve a math textbook, and take actions (as necessary) from executive session.

The next Board meeting will be June 24, CHS, 7:30 pm, and there will be no meeting for July.