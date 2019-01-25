The Arts in Clinton

A reception to unveil the annual Bailey Gallery Art Exhibition was held on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event took place in the Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Rotunda in Neville Hall.

Artwork from regional and national artists will be on display during and after the reception. The art exhibition will remain in the rotunda until April 30.

“The artists featured this year were chosen for their varied styles and the quality of their work,” said Jamie Stewart, Bailey Art Gallery curator.

The artists, in attendance during the reception, included:

Jeannie Browning

Carla Dabney

Bill Evert

Fred Galloway

Judy Bolton Jarrett ‘63

Randi Johns

Blakey Martin

David Rhodes

The artists work in oils, acrylic, watercolor and pencil. Some use a combination of mediums.

The Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Endowment provides funding to attract regional and national artists to Clinton as a gift to PC and the Laurens County community.