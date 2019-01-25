Home / Breaking News / The Arts in Clinton

The Arts in Clinton

Fri, 01/25/2019 - 4:07am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald Photos

ARCHITECTURE & ART: EXHIBITION AND RECEPTION FEATURES SOUTH CAROLINA ARTISTS, photos.

 

A reception to unveil the annual Bailey Gallery Art Exhibition was held on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event took place in the Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Rotunda in Neville Hall.

Artwork from regional and national artists will be on display during and after the reception. The art exhibition will remain in the rotunda until April 30.

“The artists featured this year were chosen for their varied styles and the quality of their work,” said Jamie Stewart, Bailey Art Gallery curator.

The artists, in attendance during the reception, included:

  • Jeannie Browning
  • Carla Dabney
  • Bill Evert
  • Fred Galloway
  • Judy Bolton Jarrett ‘63
  • Randi Johns
  • Blakey Martin
  • David Rhodes

The artists work in oils, acrylic, watercolor and pencil. Some use a combination of mediums.

The Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Endowment provides funding to attract regional and national artists to Clinton as a gift to PC and the Laurens County community.

 

