THE ARTS: Cello & Piano

MONDAY: Cellist and Pianist to Perform at Presbyterian College

Dr. Richard Thomas, associate professor of music at Presbyterian College, and Dr. Barry Salwen, associate professor of music at UNC-Wilmington, will present a duo recital on Monday, Feb. 11. The performance will take place in Edmunds Hall on the PC campus at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas and Salwen will perform sonatas for cello and piano by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff.

Thomas teaches cello and bass and is director of the PC Chamber Orchestra. He is a former member of the Orquesta Sinfónica de Colombia in Bogotá and the Sinfónica Nacional of the Dominican Republic in Santo Domingo.

Salwen, who teaches piano at UNCW, has three degrees from the Julliard School of Music in New York. He is the only pianist to have recorded all the keyboard works of American composer Roger Sessions.

The concert is free and open to the public.