The art of healing someone's mental health

Mental Health Center shows healing art

The Laurens County Mental Health Center on Monday showed the art of a client who says painting improves her focus and calms her mind. Community drop-ins and a regional forum are being held this month to generate interest in South Carolina’s mental health issues.

Services for people battling mental health issues in this region are under the supervision of The Beckman Center for Mental Health Services in Greenwood, with satellite clinics in seven counties.

Each Beckman clinic had or will have a drop-in for local officials and the public on this schedule:

--May 5, Greenwood;

--May 15, Laurens, clinic is in the Professional Park behind Laurens County Memorial Hospital (442 Professional Park Rd.), Heidi Hoogstraal is the Laurens Clinic Director;

--Today (May 16), Edgefield, 1-3 p.m. (services offered for Saluda);

--May 19, McCormick, noon - 2 p.m.;

--May 22, Newberry, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.;

--May 23, Abbeville, 1-3 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served. Facility tours will be available.

These drop-ins take the place of a Recovery Conference scheduled previously in Greenwood. The Beckman staff and board wanted to provide opportunities “out in the field” for people to hear about the services of the center and its clinics.

The Beckman staff works closely with school districts throughout its seven-county region to provide counseling and services for children and teens.

A Community Forum is planned for Thursday, May 18, in Greenwood, as part of the observance of May as Mental Health Month.

“Mental illness impacts the whole community, in ways large and small,” a Beckman Center announcement says. “Our goal is to collaborate with partners in the communities we serve to better meet those needs. We hope to see you there and look forward to your input and participation.”

The forum, 10 - 11:15 a.m. (free to the public) in Greenwood, will highlight services offered by the local community mental health clinic; focus on community partnerships; and celebrate May as Mental Health Awareness month.

Leading the forum will be John H. Magill, the SC Department of Mental Health state director; Melanie Gambrell, Beckman Center executive director; and the leadership of the Beckman Center.

Magill and Gambrell will moderate a panel discussion, and community partners will speak during the forum.

The forum will be in the community room of the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services, 1547 Parkway, Greenwood (near Self Regional Medical Center). This will be the first forum in South Carolina in a series of public meetings planned by Magill, the SC Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission.

Policies for the Beckman Center are overseen by a board of 15 members from Greenwood, Laurens, Edgefield, McCormick, Newberry, Abbeville and Saluda counties. These members are appointed by the governor, on recommendation of the state legislative delegations, and the board meets monthly in Greenwood.