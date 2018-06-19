Army Band taking June-July tour

MUSIC: S.C. National Guard 246th Army Band kicks-off free summer concert tour

WHO: The South Carolina National Guard 246th Army Band - The band is commanded by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jessie Morlan and is made up of 30 Soldier-musicians who serve in the South Carolina National Guard. The 246th Army Band plays a wide range of musical with a throwback to '30s and '40s with the Palmetto Jazz Orchestra, the sounds of New Orleans and beyond with the Battery Brass Band and rounding out with our rock band Moment's Notice.

WHAT: The 246th Army Band will perform free public concerts around the state June 26 - July 4, 2018, as part of their free summer concert tour.

WHERE/WHEN:

Tuesday, 26 June 2018, 1800-2000*

Greenwood County Veterans Center

106 Main St N.

Greenwood, SC 29646

Wednesday, 27 June 2018, 1900-2100

Palmetto Theater

105 Lightsey St

Hampton, SC 29924

Thursday, 28, June 2018, 1900-2030

Maude Edenfield Park

495 Brookside Ave

North Augusta, SC 29841

Friday, 29 June 2018, 1900-2100

Icehouse Amphitheater

107 W. Main St.

Lexington, SC 29072

Saturday, 30 June 2018, 0900-1000

Soda City Market

Main St

Columbia, SC 29210

Monday, 02 July 2018, 1900

Flour Field, Greenville Drive Baseball Game

945 S. Main St

Greenville, SC 29601

Tuesday, 03 July 2018, 1745-1915*

"Red, White, & Boom" Festival

Old Town Amphitheater

144 E. Black St

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Wednesday, 04 July 2018, 1830-2130*

"Red, White and Blue" Festival

Drive Stadium Stage, Flour Field

945 S. Main St

Greenville, SC 29601