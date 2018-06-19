Army Band taking June-July tour
MUSIC: S.C. National Guard 246th Army Band kicks-off free summer concert tour
WHO: The South Carolina National Guard 246th Army Band - The band is commanded by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jessie Morlan and is made up of 30 Soldier-musicians who serve in the South Carolina National Guard. The 246th Army Band plays a wide range of musical with a throwback to '30s and '40s with the Palmetto Jazz Orchestra, the sounds of New Orleans and beyond with the Battery Brass Band and rounding out with our rock band Moment's Notice.
WHAT: The 246th Army Band will perform free public concerts around the state June 26 - July 4, 2018, as part of their free summer concert tour.
WHERE/WHEN:
Tuesday, 26 June 2018, 1800-2000*
Greenwood County Veterans Center
106 Main St N.
Greenwood, SC 29646
Wednesday, 27 June 2018, 1900-2100
Palmetto Theater
105 Lightsey St
Hampton, SC 29924
Thursday, 28, June 2018, 1900-2030
Maude Edenfield Park
495 Brookside Ave
North Augusta, SC 29841
Friday, 29 June 2018, 1900-2100
Icehouse Amphitheater
107 W. Main St.
Lexington, SC 29072
Saturday, 30 June 2018, 0900-1000
Soda City Market
Main St
Columbia, SC 29210
Monday, 02 July 2018, 1900
Flour Field, Greenville Drive Baseball Game
945 S. Main St
Greenville, SC 29601
Tuesday, 03 July 2018, 1745-1915*
"Red, White, & Boom" Festival
Old Town Amphitheater
144 E. Black St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Wednesday, 04 July 2018, 1830-2130*
"Red, White and Blue" Festival
Drive Stadium Stage, Flour Field
945 S. Main St
Greenville, SC 29601