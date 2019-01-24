Armed Robbery in Clinton Is Alleged

Woman Charged with Clinton CVS Armed Robbery in 2010 - $5,000 Reward in Horse Shooting Case

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - WLBG on-line

After release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections, a woman wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery in Clinton nine years ago was turned over to Clinton Police.

Yesterday, they charged 35-year-old Jamie Lauren Steele of Ringold, SC with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery as well as Accessory Before the Fact to a Felony and Accessory After the Fact to a Felony.

In two warrants, Clinton Police Detective Tyrone Goggins states that on February 22nd, 2010 Jamie Lauren Steele assisted Alexis Sauseda before and after the fact of an Armed Robbery at CVS Pharmacy on Jacobs Highway in Clinton.

In a third warrant, Lt. Goggins states that, also on the 22nd of February, 2010, Alexis Sauseda and Jamie Steele did conspire to commit the crime of Armed Robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on Jacobs Highway in Clinton.

Jamie Lauren Steele was held overnight in the Johnson Detention Center, awaiting arraignment on her three charges.

Ruling: Competent to Stand for Murder

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

An 11 ½ Year old Laurens County Murder Case will now proceed to trial, following a Judge’s ruling yesterday. 32-year-old Marquis Jermaine Langford of Las Vegas, Nevada is accused in the June 25th, 2007 murder of Sylvester Brown. Yesterday in Circuit Court chambers, with no jury present, Judge Don Hocker heard arguments on whether Langford is mentally competent to stand trial. Arguing that Mr. Langford is not competent was his defense attorney, Jeff Wilkes of Greenville. Judge Hocker ruled that the defendant is competent for trial and ordered the trial to proceed. The Jury was instructed to report at 9:30 this morning for the trial to begin.

“Sticks and Stones…..”

Thursday, January 24, 2019

The adage about “Sticks and Stones” was used yesterday as 8th Judicial Circuit Deputy Solicitor Warren Mowry, Jr. began his opening remarks. Mowry was addressing the jury in the murder trial of Marquis Jermaine Langford, who is accused of the June 25th, 2007 murder in Laurens County of Sylvester Brown. Mowry told the jury that Langford fatally shot the victim twice when Brown called Langford “F….-Boy.”

In an opening statement for the defense, Greenville attorney Jeff Wilkes told the Jury that this is a case of self-defense. Wilkes said that Langford thought Brown was reaching for a gun to shoot him, so he fired first.

A witness to the shooting, Terri Robertson, testified Brown was a front seat passenger of her car when she pulled up to a cousin’s trailer in Suber Trailer Park to pick up her cousin. She said Langford was on the cousin’s porch and prevented her from leaving. Robertson said Brown, from her front seat, called Langford an “F…-Boy.” She said Langford asked what he had said, but shot Brown before he could get the word out again. Ms. Robertson said Brown didn’t have a gun. The defense repeatedly questioned her on that point, insisting Brown could have had a gun she was unaware of.

Clinton Police Detective Tyrone Goggins said that after being called to the crime scene he was unable to locate the suspect, Mr. Langford. He said Langford was found later, sleeping in the back seat of a car his mother was driving.

Another witness for the prosecution was Pathologist Dr. Joel Sexton of Newberry, who said Brown was 18 when killed. He said Brown appeared to have been in a defensive position when the bullets entered him. Questioned by defense if Brown was reaching for something, like a gun, Dr. Sexton said he could not say if Brown was reaching for something.

As for no victim’s gun having been found, Defense suggested there would have been time to get rid of the victim’s gun, since he was immediately driven to hospital.

Two other witnesses from the scene testified that Langford shot Brown. These were a rear seat passenger of the car he was shot in and the cousin who lived in the trailer.

The prosecution had another witness to call today as the trial of Marquis Jermaine Langford continues in Laurens County’s Hillcrest Square.