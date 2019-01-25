Home / Breaking News / An area school has been threatened

An area school has been threatened

Fri, 01/25/2019 - 3:23am Vic MacDonald
By: 
District 55

SCHOOL CONTINUES TODAY AFTER THREAT.

Thursday, January 24, 2019, LCSD 55 received a report of a threat against Laurens Middle School. After a thorough investigation, law enforcement and district officials have determined that there is no credible threat against Laurens Middle or any of our schools. Friday will be a regular school day and we look forward to continuing to strive for excellence as we greet all of our students tomorrow.

