Arby's sets opening date

BUSINESS - Arby's will become the latest occupant of land in the fast-growing Hwy 72 - I-26 corridor near Clinton, when it opens June 20. The area includes Zaxby's, Fatz, Hampton Inn & Suites, and the I-26 Commerce Center - home to GE Renewable Energy's wind turbine research center. The City of Clinton has plans to construct a second "spec" building near the Commerce Center - Monday night, the city council will consider a partnership with Laurens Electric Co-op in the Commerce Center, and will look at signage for the Hwy 72 interchange which has received beautification work, funded by the city.

Also in Laurens County Business News:

DOLLAR GENERAL NOW OPEN IN LAURENS

Major discount retailer celebrates the grand opening June 2

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General’s newest store at 4094 Highway 221 S in Laurens is now open. In its new location, Dollar General will offer area residents a convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.

Dollar General celebrates the store’s official grand opening on Saturday, June 2, at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need, a company statement said.