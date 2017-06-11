Arby's coming to Clinton

TONIGHT: Clinton City Council cleared the way for an Arby's restaurant at I-26.

The Arby's is planned for a .82 lot between Zaxby's and the Citgo, on Hwy 72 East at I-26. Also in this area are Fatz and the Hampton Inn & Suites. More commercial property is across the highway, and on the other side of I-26 is the city's Commerce Center, where GE Renewable Energy will have a research and development center for wind turbines. Council was asked at its meeting tonight to annex the property into the city limits, and zone it C-3 (general commercial).

Both actions were approved unanimousaly (council member Jimmy Young was absent). Council also annexed and zoned the baseball/softball complex (29.59 acres) of Clinton High School on Hwy 72, the eastern gateway into the City of Clinton.

Planning Commission information presented to the City Council says Brumit Restaurant Group requested the annexation and zoning. The .82 portion is part of a 3.32 acre tract near Exit 54 and West Corporate Center Drive. "The purpose of this annexation request is to obtain access to the City's utilities and public services for a new Arby's restaurant," the information says. "In order to receive water and sewer service, the City of Clinton requires that an annexation agreement be signed prior to the service being provided."

This was first reading of the annexation and zoning ordinance; a public hearing is required upon second (final) reading. The City of Clinton Design Review Board will review the design at its next regularly scheduled meeting. Harlean Limited Partnership is the property owner.

A public hearing was held before the Planning Commission on Oct. 16. First reading before City Council was tonight (Nov. 6), with second reading likely Dec. 4. A Design Review is scheduled for Nov. 14. Eight more steps for city departments follow that review, ending with certificate of occupancy.

At tonight's meeting, the council also awarded contracts for sewer line repair (more than $675,000) and water line replacement (more than $1 million) on South Broad Street. After this work is accomplished, the SC Department of Transportation will repave South Broad Street. More on the Nov. 6 Clinton City Council meeting will be in the Nov. 15 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.