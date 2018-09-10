Approaching storm impacts all sports

NO SCHOOL ON THURSDAY, Oct. 11 - CANCELLATIONS TODAY - Due to the weather forecast for this evening, all games for CMS and CHS (home and away) are canceled for today.

The expected wind gusts for this evening make it difficult to transport kids safely in a bus. All players and coaches must leave campus by 5:30 today.

Melanie Watson will be sending this information out through social media and will be attaching the article from the state that explains the winds vs. using buses.

I will send out information about rescheduling games (if possible) as soon as I can.

Let me know if you have any questions...

Thanks, Nickie Templeton

There has been no change to Friday night’s varsity game at Newberry High School.

Good luck, Wildcats and Red Devils!