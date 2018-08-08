Apprentices join ZF, Gray Court

TONIGHT: ZF Will Hold Apprenticeship Signing Day

On Monday, August 13, three Clinton High students and four Laurens District 55 High students will join the ZF Transmissions Gray Court team as Maintenance Apprentices.

This Thursday evening, August 9 at 6:00 pm, these students will participate in a scholarship signing event held at the Piedmont Technical College Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Laurens. This will be the third scholarships signing event for ZF, Gray Court.

Gabrielle Aldridge, Caleb Baumgardner, and Dakota Medlin, all of Clinton High School; John Calvin Hughes, Jason P. Osborne, Johnlee Simmons, and Austin Storay, all of Laurens High School, will sign letters of intent for their ZF Transmissions scholarships.

With two other students from other high schools joining the new class, there will be a total of nine apprentices starting New Hire Orientation at ZF next Monday. During their three-year apprenticeship, students will attend Piedmont Tech full time, pursuing a degree in Mechatronics and work at ZF 20 hours per week. Once they graduate, they will have an opportunity for full time employment at ZF as a Maintenance Technician with a starting salary of approximately $60,000/year.

With the addition of this new class, ZF will have a total of 23 apprentices currently in the program.