Appreciation dinner sponsored by Clinton Little Devils

Tickets Available Now Little Devils awards dinner will have Dr. Templeton as event’s guest speaker

The Clinton Little Devils Association will sponsor its annual awards banquet on Saturday, Jan 26, 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Christian Life Center, 303 E. Centennial St., Clinton.

Tickets are $20, and must be purchased before the day of the event, from Annette Lee, 864-923-6813, or Pat MacDonald, 864-871-3004.

Speaker for this event will be Dr. Nickie Templeton, athletics director, Clinton High School. An announcement says, “A dynamic woman with a compelling story of struggle and triumph, Dr. Templeton will challenge, inspire, and encourage our kids to ‘Survive, Learn, and Live ... no matter the circumstances.’ Celebrate our young boys and girls, and coaches and staff for their dedication to the football program in 2018.”

This was CLDA’s first year in the NFL-backed Pop Warner Football league, and players will speak about what the Pop Warner program means to them. The public is invited.