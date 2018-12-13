Antigha: From “skinny kid” to professional defensive end

The Laurens County Touchdown Club's All-County Team

Described by his coach as a “skinny kid” who worked himself into a two-time all-conference standout, Tobi Antigha told high school players at last Wednesday’s Touchdown Club dinner that one bad time in one sprint derailed his professional football career for two years.

Antigha had his pro day coming out of Presbyterian College and did not run a time in the 40 that qualified him for the National Football League. Three times during his football career, Antigha said he had to go full “beast mode” to get his dream back on track.

“The odds were so astronomically against me, it can’t be by chance,” Antigha said. “Just keep working a day at a time.”

A self-proclaimed “cocky kid” coming out of Tampa, Fla., Antigha got no NCAA Division I college offers. He had the dream of D1 football, however, so he sent a highlight tape to every football program in the division. No one called back.

Finally, a PC coach showed up at the football office with an offer. Antigha passed - what was PC, D2 or D3?

“I did some research and found out PC is a D1 program, so I took the offer,” he said. “It was my only option.”

He was the first student-athlete to sign a D1 scholarship out of George Steinbrenner High School in Tampa.

In a run-first Blue Hose offense, Antigha found that every time he had to chance to make a play, he’d better make it. He was a two-year starter at wide receiver for the Blue Hose, and his teammates who laughed as the freshman’s tweet that he was going to be All-Conference, were the loudest cheerers as he scored touchdowns as a junior and senior.

Success with the Blue Hose earned him a pro day with NFL scouts. He blew it.

He was going to be a lawyer.

“But, I knew that one day when I was in the middle of trying a case, I would have one of those ‘what if’ moments,” Antigha said.

Continuing to workout on his own in Tampa, Antigha was with a group of workout partners one day as their session wrapped up. They all were going on ahead and called back, “Tobi, you comin’?” He had taken off his cleats and was sitting, and staring. “Naw, I’m going to work some more.”

“Something,” he said, held him to the bench.

In walks a 6-year NFL veteran. Javier Arenas of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tobi Antigha, begin their workout. He found other NFL players and prospects - seeing his work ethic, they all asked the same thing, “Why aren’t you in the league?”

He said, “I wasn’t putting myself in a position to meet people who could make that happen.”

The Canadian Football League came calling.

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg held open-calls in Florida, and Antigha convinced himself that he would not go. “It’s over,” he said to himself.

“I had been out of football for two years.”

The day of the Saskatchewan workout, he went. “My mind was telling me to stop. My body was telling me to stop. My spirit was telling me to go on.”

Through a yo-yo process of working out for the Roughriders and for Winnipeg, and adding weight and dropping weight, Antigha wound up having to make the most important decision of his football life.

He changed positions.

Saskatchewan saw him at defensive end. “They told us they were going to evaluate the offensive linemen, so the wide receivers were going to have to rush the passer. I killed it every time.”

He ran right through a guy that eventually got a pro contract with the Green Bay Packers. Antigha said, “Really? Him? I smoked him, and his twin brother.”

After years working at wide receiver, Antigha had those quick-twitch muscles that defensive ends use to start just a milli-second ahead of the offensive lineman they are lined up against. That twitch makes the difference between a sack and getting blocked out of the play.

Tobi was quick, and he was used to hand-fighting to get free of a defender. Only difference was, he was on the other side of the line. He became the Roughriders’ nominee for CFL Rookie of the Year.

“I didn’t win the award,” he said, “but just the nomination showed what they thought of me.”

Tobi Antigha has not “arrived” - even though he has a pro contract and last Monday, he asked his girlfriend Allison to marry him. “Football is a revolving door,” he said.

“It’s amazing to me. This wasn’t by chance. This was purposeful.”

He told the 25 of Laurens County’s best high school football players in the annual awards dinner crowd, “I wouldn’t be here if not for my faith. The people who have played a role in my life have not been there by chance. Your dreams are possible. But, until you actually act on your dream, it is going to be hard to achieve it.”

All-Laurens County Football Team 2018:

OFFENSE

QB Thomas Lowry, SOPH, Laurens Academy – 168-228, 1,938 yds, 11.5 yds/pass, 73.7% completions, 23 Tds, 7 int., rushed for 1,027 yds., 111 carries, 12 Tds.

RB – Duane Martin, JR , Laurens – Rushing 161-973 and 15 TD. Also caught a 75 yard pass for a TD. 2 way player that became dominant as the season wore on. Tough, fast, physical runner.

RB – Jordan Woodruff, JR, Laurens – Rushing 66-455 and 1 TD. Receiving 6-121 and 2 TD. Became a go-to player about mid-season and finished strong. Very versatile and smart athlete.

WR- Will Tinsley, SR, Laurens – 16 Receptions for 183 yds. 11.4 yd/catch. 6 rushes for 61 yards. 1 TD. Fearless player and leader that wore multiple hats for us this year.

WR - Charlton McCall, JR, Laurens Academy – 85 catches, 977 yds, 13 Tds.

TE - Diamonte Grant, FR., Laurens Academy. 22 catches, 202 yds, 7 TD. On defense, 71 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 for loss, 3 caused fumbles.

OL Reles Littleton, SOPH, Laurens Academy – Played OL-DL all season with a hurt shoulder. Drive blocking got better and better. We ran our running game behind him, pulled left and right, pass protection was great all season.

OL – Ty Davis, SR, Laurens – Graded over 90% for season. Relentless lineman, finishes every play.

OL – Jordan Austin, SR, Laurens – Graded 85% for season. Bell cow of the offensive line. Tremendous leader.

OL – Austin James, JR, Laurens – Graded 87% for season. Came in after starter got hurt 3rd game and did a tremendous job.

OL - Jacob Hall, JR, Clinton - Our most consistent OL. Voted All Conference.

ATH - Cam Nichols, SR, Clinton - Played three positions; named the Red Devils MVP for 2018.

DEFENSE

DL - Jamarcus Cook, SR, Clinton - Played both ways and multiple spots for us up front.

DL – Conner Owens, JR, Laurens – 43 Tackles, 8 Tackles for Loss, 1 Sack and 1 Int. Most technically sound player we had on defense. Always where he is supposed to be.

DL – Wesley Carlay, SR, Laurens – 26 Tackles, 6 Tackles for Loss, 13 Pressures, 3 Sacks. Awesome motor and extremely disruptive.

DL – Armani Todd, SR, Laurens – 24 Tackles, 5 Tackles for Loss, 2 Pressures, 1.5 Sacks, 1 Fumble Recovery and 1 Caused Fumble. Played his best football in crunch time at the end of the year.

DL Exodus Jones, SR, Clinton - 36 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 Sacks

DL Marcus Chalmers, SOPH, Clinton - 23 Tackles, 2 TFL, 4 Sacks, 1 Caused Fumble

LB Jackson Mahon, JR, Laurens – 47 Tackles, 2 Tackles for loss, 3 Pressures, 1 Int. Versatile player that also played a lot of TE on Offense and was our backup QB.

LB – Garrett Addy, JR, Laurens – 46 Tackles, 1 Tackle for Loss, 7 Pressures, 1 Sack and 3 PBU. Tough, hard-nosed LB that excels in the tackle box.

LB Austin Caughman, JR, Clinton - 41 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries. Great teammate. Tough.

DB Dra Boyd, SR, Laurens --51 Tackles, 9 Tackles for Loss, 4 Pressures. Led our team with the most production points. Awesome, humble player who plays the game the way it is supposed to be played.

DB - JyKorie Gary, FR, Clinton - Our leading tackler. 43 Tackles, 3 TFL, 1 Fumble recovery.

SPECIALISTS

K – Devon Hubner, SR, Laurens – 3-6 FG Long of 44. 38-40 PAT. 9 KO Touchbacks. Senior leader that made significant improvements this year.

P – Sam Tiller, SR, Clinton – averaged 33 yards/punt, twice executed first downs with one fourth-down run and another pass completion.