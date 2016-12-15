Anti-violence advocate: "I wept all the way back to Greenville"

UPDATE: suspect in custody is charged with murder. A follow-up meeting with Sammy Tribble's family is planned for today, and a candlelight vigil is in the planning stages for a man shot to death Wednesday at a house near Clinton.

"I wept all the way back to Greenville," said Jack Logan, founder of the anti-gun violence group, Put the Guns Down Now Young People.

Logan said today "it was shocking" to see the number of guns law officers took from a gray car at 266 Gastley Dr., where Tribble was shot to death Wednesday morning. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation, with assists by Clinton officers and agents of the State Law Enforcement Division.

Logan said the residence where Tribble was shot is a known "stash house" for stolen merchandise. Authorities arrested and charged Samuel Antonio Davis, 24, of 266 Gastley Dr., in connection with Tribble's death. Davis called 911 to report Tribble was killed in a drive-by shooting, a report said, but investigation unraveled that story.

Logan said Tribble had lived in Clinton just a short time - his address was 3A Clinton Green Apts - coming to the community from Newberry.

Logan said Tribble's family does not know why he was shot to death.

"It was very shocking to see all the guns. I was shocked they all came from one vehicle. That set off an alarm for me," Logan said. "We have guns now in the hands of the wrong people, and there are so many children living on that street."

Gastley Drive is a quiet, residential street east of Clinton. It connects between Hwy 76, near Whitten Center, and Carolyn Drive.

Law enforcement and EMS responded in a hurry through the middle of Clinton about 10 am Wednesday to get to the homicide scene. Laurens County Coroner Nick Nichols has ruled Tribble's death a homicide, but did not say how many times and where on his body the victim was shot.

The victim's mother, Nancy Tribble, and other family members said on TV last night they want answers from their son's killer. Logan said law enforcement also needs to determine where the guns and other items taken from the Gastley Dr. residence came from.

"There were computers (taken from the house) and a lot of stuff," Logan said.

"We need to send a message to these men doing these things in the community. The police, they need to do whatever they need to do (to stop violence). This is endangering the whole community."

Logan said the days are over when police must have "probable cause" to stop a car or a person.

He wants a bill passed in the SC Legislature eliminating "probable cause" and freeing law enforcement officers to conduct investigations when they need to do so. "Clinton is a nice, small town," Logan said. "They don't need this trash."