Another starved dog

Authorities have identified Michael Christopher Yeargin, of 157 Foothills Trail, Gray Court, as an animal cruelty suspect.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the charge stems from a Sept. 8 call about mistreatment of a dog at Carriage Farms Court in Gray Court. The dog, which has been rescued, is called Courage. His story is being picked by an on-line group, Fight Like a Champ, which grew from a similar story in Laurens County about a starved dog. That dog, Champ, was rescued by a group in New York, and its remarkable recovery from starvation has received worldwide attention.

Courage’s treatment, allegedly at the hands of Yeargin, is the 4th dog abuse/starvation case that has come to light in Laurens County in the past few weeks. Petitioners on Fight Like a Champ are petitioning for tougher SC laws regarding animal abuse.

In Courage’s case, LCSO officers found the dog in the woods, chained, near death. It had no water and its small amount of food on the ground was covered in ants, a report said. The dog could not bark or stand. Animal Control took the dog to an animal hospital.

Anyone who knows Yeargin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. Provide an anonymous tip by calling 864-68-Crime.

