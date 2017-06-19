Home / Breaking News / Another shaggin' good time in uptown Clinton

Mon, 06/19/2017 - 10:43am Vic MacDonald
Carolina Coast Band brings the rhythm at Thursday's Town Rhythms

 

Bring your shaggin’ shoes. 

The Carolina Coastal Band, with vocalist Rhonda McDaniel, will bring shag and R&B favorites to The Depot on Thursday for another free Town Rhythms concert. This summer’s beach music series rolls on beside the railroad tracks in uptown Clinton next week, June 29, with The Fantastic Shakers. There will be two Town Rhythms in July and two more in August before the end of summertime. Bring a lawn chair, live music starts at 7 p.m. - File Photo

