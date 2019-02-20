Another grade is authorized

Thornwell Charter School approved to add Sixth Grade opening fall of 2019

Since receiving conditional approval from the Board of Directors at the Charter Institute at Erskine last April for 5K-5th grade, the Thornwell Charter School committee has met all goals and benchmarks, and was granted full approval on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

In addition to full approval, Thornwell Charter School was approved to add a 6th grade classroom in August 2019.

Along with meeting all goals and benchmarks, high community interest and support played a significant role in the full approval of the school.

Thornwell Charter School, sponsored by the Charter Institute at Erskine, will open 5K-6th grade in the fall of 2019, with plans to add grade levels subsequently until reaching grade 12.

Enrollment for 6th grade will be open on Thornwell Charter School’s website, www.thornwellcharterschool.org until Wednesday March 6, 2019. There will be available space for 22 students entering the 6th grade. If more than 22 students apply, a lottery process will take place.

“We continue to be grateful for the guidance of and the support from the leaders at the Charter Institute at Erskine. The faith and confidence they have in us has been wonderful,” said Norman Dover, Project Director for Thornwell Charter School. “The Thornwell Charter School Board and planning committee has worked diligently to ensure that we are going to provide an educational program characterized by excellence.”

About Thornwell Charter School

Thornwell Charter School will be located on Thornwell’s 350-plus-acre campus and farm in Clinton, with multiple buildings including a school building with 18 classrooms, a performing arts center, gymnasium, athletic center, athletic fields, dining hall, and swimming pool. Extracurricular programs including the arts and athletics will be offered.

Although located within the Laurens County School District 56 attendance area, Thornwell Charter School will serve students from other districts.

Each student will have a personalized academic plan, an individualized health and wellness program, and a life skills program. The educational, wellness, and life skills plans for Thornwell Charter School will involve comprehensive, personalized plans that will require monthly meetings with each student to evaluate progress, to fine-tune goals, and to ensure all students are providing input and feedback for their goals.

Parents who are interested in having their children attend the school are encouraged to fill out an information form that is located on the website, www.thornwellcharterschool.org

Teachers who may consider employment are asked to contact us through an information form on the website.