Animals will benefit from The Cotton Loft's opening

Cocktails for Kitties Unveiling The Cotton Loft, Clinton’s newest venue - SATURDAY

A ticketed event - Cocktails for Kitties - will introduce the greater Laurens County community to the newest venue for weddings and events, The Cotton Loft in Clinton.

The event will be this Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. with a lavish dinner buffet, with music by DJ Roy Daye Jr., 6-9 p.m., and DJ Trav, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m., silent auction 6-9 p.m., cash bar and a meet-and-greet with the Laurens County K9 Unit (tickets $50 each, contact Chappell, 803-923-1625, or the Cabana, Newberry, 803-405-0030, tickets also available at Home Sweet Home Interiors Clinton).

A flyer says, “Join us for an evening of elegance, phenomenal food and fellowship as a community comes together to celebrate the restoration of a building that was such a vital part of our history.”

Proceeds will benefit:

-Catopia Retirement Farm and Haven for cats;

-Newberry County Animal Shelter;

-Laurens County Animal Shelter; and

-Laurens County K9 Unit, “because dogs need love, too!”

The flyer explains, “Catopia is a nonprofit corporation 501(c)3. All donations are tax deductible. Catopia is not an adoption facility. The residents of Catopia are permanent. These cats come to us for many reasons, medical, their time at the shelter has expired, older cats whose loved one have died and other circumstances that make them unsuitable for adoption. We currently have 24 residents at Catopia.

“Catopia is a place where they receive the love. comfort, and nurturing they have lost or may have never had.

“Their days are no longer spent hunting for food, or a warm safe place to sleep or waiting and wondering if they will ever be adopted. Their days are spent lounging on a window will in the warm sun, climbing endless cat ramps, playing with their fellow residents, or being adored by caregivers that love them.”

The Laurens County K9 Unit - “highly trained and dedicated to serve and protect” - is Diesel, female Dutch Shepherd 8 years old; Albert, male Belgian Malinois 3 years old; and Chops, male chocolate lab 3 years old. Duties include narcotic apprehension and tracking; donations fund training, equipment and medical treatment.

“All proceeds go directly to these charities. We greatly appreciate your support. Become a sponsor. We need you!!” the flyer says.

Testimonial: Diesel - “I am the senior member of the Laurens County K9 Unit. I was born in Holland but I bark fluent English. I have been on the job with the sheriff’s office for seven years. I received my training in North Carolina where I graduated top of my class. In my down time I play with tennis balls and my favorite toy ‘Kong’. I lve, love, love my handler Sergeant Boyd. ‘You Rock.’ I am so grateful to everyone that supports this charity. But ... Cocktails for Kitties??? Really???? Next year we are going to call it ‘Cats for Snacks’ HaHaHa.”

More info: Star Chappell, or on the website: thecottonloft.net, 803-924-1625, make checks payable to Catopia. The venue is at 305 West Main St., Clinton.