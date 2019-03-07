Animals are taken into custody; removed from abuse site

Animal cruelty, neglect of children are alleged - SUSPECT SOUGHT.

On July 1, 2019 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to 452 Tractor Drive to assist Animal Control.

When Animal Control approached the property, one of the subjects, Lori Lockey, fled the scene.

When Deputies arrived, they located two horses, a kitten, and a rabbit living in deplorable conditions with little to no food and water. These animals were taken by Animal Control and relocated for their safety. Another person on the property, Stacey Lynn Mckenzie, was arrested without incident and transported to the Johnson Detention Center. Lori Lockey wasn’t located so we ask for the public’s help in finding her. Both individuals will be facing charges for four counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals. If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or by calling 864-68-CRIME.

-- LCSO Facebook Post

Parents Charged with Unlawful Neglect of 6 & 7-Year-Olds

WLBG on-line

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Keeping children locked in a fecal-covered room was alleged in warrants served yesterday on two parents from the Lanford area of Laurens County.

37-year-old Cynthia Kay Crumpton and 36-year-old William Barnett Hornsby, both of 337 Garrett Road, Enoree, were booked in the overnight hours yesterday morning, then later served with warrants charging each with two counts of Unlawful Neglect of Children.

Citing the investigation of Laurens County Sheriff’s Deputy Duckett, the warrants allege that on July 1st Ms. Crumpton and Mr. Hornsby placed their six and seven-year-old children at unreasonable risk of harm, affecting each of the child’s lives, physical or mental health or safety by leaving them without means of communication, nourishment or adequate supervision. They allegedly left each child in the residence, reportedly locked in their room that was covered in fecal matter.

During arraignment yesterday, cash or surety bonds were set at $15,000 for each charge. Cynthia Kay Crumpton and William Barnett Hornsby III remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning with bonds totaling $30,000 for each.