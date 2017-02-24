Animal control restructuring proposed

Animal Control officers would enforce codes only, and would not be law enforcement officers under a proposal that will be considered Tuesday by the Laurens County Council.

The officers would write court summons, and would work with law enforcement on any issues beyond their assigned powers. They would not carry guns, and would not have blue lights on their vehicles. Animal Control would remain under Laurens County Public Works, and its officers (same number, same pay) would write summons similar to building codes enforcement.

Council will consider the matter as part of its regular meeting on Tuesday, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone who wants to speak to the council must sign up at the podium before the meeting starts.

The "Animal Control Restructuring Proposal" will be introduced by Public Works Director Rob Russian.

Also on the agenda, Council will be advised its March 14 meeting will function as a Planning Session. Council will receive updated info on employees' health screenings, on the Clinton Library Facility, on the new EMS Director (Matt Pennington), and on the Fiscal Year 16/17, Month 7.

Council will consider ordinance amendments, a FLIOT extension for Fukoku, America LLC, ,and repeal of an ordinance for the Vulcan property exchange, Council will review a revised Manufactured Home Ordinance and a revised Subdivision Ordinance.

Council will hear from the public in a 15-minute Public Comments time (15 minutes), and Council members will have the chance to make comments.

Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month, in the council chambers in Laurens. All meetings are open to the public under the provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act.